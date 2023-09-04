Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer’s new shadow cabinet in full

Keir Starmer reshuffled his top team on Monday morning, moving several key players – and promoting other less well-heard of MPs and allies.
Below is the full list of the new positions in the Labourshadow cabinet, following the latest reorganisation.
Deputy Leader, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Angela Rayner
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves
Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Bridget Phillipson
Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Yvette Cooper
Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Wes Streeting
Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Ed Miliband
Shadow Foreign Secretary: David Lammy
Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and National Campaign Coordinator: Pat McFadden
Shadow Minister without Portfolio (Cabinet Office): Nick Thomas-Symonds
Shadow Paymaster General (Cabinet Office): Jonathan Ashworth
Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Shabana Mahmood
Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Jonathan Reynolds
Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Liz Kendall
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey
Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Louise Haigh
Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Thangam Debbonaire
Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities and Chair of the Labour Party: Anneliese Dodds
Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Reed
Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Peter Kyle
Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Hilary Benn
Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray
Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Jo Stevens
Shadow Attorney General: Emily Thornberry
Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development: Lisa Nandy.
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Darren Jones
Deputy National Campaign Coordinator: Ellie Reeves
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Lucy Powell
Opposition Chief Whip in the House of Commons: Alan Campbell 30. Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith
Opposition Chief in the House of Lords: Roy Kennedy
