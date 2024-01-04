Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour MP Rosie Duffield said she has been “completely exonerated” of allegations of antisemitism and transphobia.

The MP for Canterbury said the party’s National Excutive Committee (NEC) had dismissed the claims against her, adding “there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour party rule”.

Labour reportedly first launched an investigation in November after Ms Duffield liked a tweet by comedy writer Graham Linehan.

Ms Duffield said she “strenuously denied” the allegations made against her, and revealed that she had been cleared.

Following the NEC’s decision, Ms Duffield said she expects to be announced as the Labour candidate for Canterbury in the general election “shortly”.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the MP wrote: “The Labour party placed me under investigation last year under allegation – which I strenuously denied – of antisemitism and transphobia.”

Rosie Duffield said she would be the Labour candidate for Canterbury (Reuters)

It continued: “Immediately before Christmas, I was informed that the existing allegations, which had been confirmed by the party to The Sunday Times, had been dismissed by the NEC: there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour party rule.”

“I was completely exonerated. That being the case I anticipate that I will be formerly confirmed as the Labour candidate for Canterbury shortly.”

She added: “Thank you again to everyone who has expressed support and solidarity in what has been a very difficult time. It has meant the world to me.”

Ms Duffield said last year that she had considering leaving the party, as she accusing officials of failing to protect her from “obsessive harassment”.

She has come under fire over her views on trans issues, after expressing her opposition to “male-bodied biological men” being allowed to self-identify as female in order to access women-only spaces.

The Canterbury MP stayed away from the Labour conference in 2021. She said she has been unfairly branded “transphobic” for “knowing that only women have a cervix”.

In a series of tweets last year, Ms Duffield said she was the victim of “personal, libellous, nasty and fictional crap” written by people in her own party.

She said Kent Police, parliament’s security team and the Speaker’s office have been helpful, but Labour officials had not supported her – singling out both Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer for criticism.