Starmer orders ethics chief to investigate Labour minister over targeting of reporters

Sir Keir Starmer has ordered his ethics watchdog to investigate a cabinet office minister, following claims a Labour think tank paid for an investigation into journalists.

Joshn Simons has faced calls to resign from his ministerial post after reports Labour Together, which he ran before entering government, paid a PR firm to look into the personal background of a journalist in 2023.

The chief secretary to the prime minister told MPs on Monday that Mr Simons had now been referred to the independent standards adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, following an investigation by civil servants in the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team.

More follows on this breaking news story...

