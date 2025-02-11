Mandelson says UK must respect Trump’s mandate as EU hits back at US president’s global tariffs: Live
Trump threatens to impose 25 per cent tariffs on ‘any steel coming into US’ raising concerns Britain’s steel industry will be hit
The UK must respect Donald Trump’s “strong and clear mandate for change”, Lord Peter Mandelson has said, as the EU hit back at the US president’s announcement of global tariffs in an escalating trade war.
Britain’s top diplomat in Washington said that Keir Starmer’s government can “always make our views known privately and directly” amid questions over how the UK will respond to the threats that have raised fears Britain’s steel industry will be hit.
Lord Mandelson acknowledged he was “concerned” about the looming prospect of tariffs and told the BBC the UK would “not necessarily agree” with every detail of the new US President’s agenda.
In his latest trade move, Trump said he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on “any steel coming into the United States”, adding that aluminium will also be subject to additional duties.
EU President Ursula von der Leyen fired back the warning that the US’s “unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered”.
It comes as a row has broken out after the Labour MP behind new assisted dying legislation, Kim Leadbeater, announced she would be removing the major safeguard of decisions needing to be signed off by a high court judge.
Meanwhile, Oliver Ryan became the second Labour MP to be suspended from the party amid a row over alleged sexist, homophobic and racist messages in a constituency WhatsApp group. The scandal had already cost Andrew Gwynne his job as a junior health minister.
The government has announced its new health minister after Andrew Gwynne was sacked over the weekend following the emergence of allegedly offensive comments on WhatsApp.
Mr Gwynne left the government over the weekend and apologised for comments made in the group “which I deeply regret and would not make today”.
Ashley Dalton has been appointed in the health brief, while Douglas Alexander will now serve jointly in the Cabinet Office as well as the Department for Business and Trade, Downing Street confirmed on Monday.
Mr Gwynne reportedly said he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon die after she asked a councillor about bin collections, and joked about a constituent being “mown down” by a truck.
Here, The Independent takes a look at the new parliamentary under-secretary of state for public health and prevention:
Who is Ashley Dalton? Starmer’s new health minister as WhatsApp row rocks Labour
Ashley Dalton was elected MP after winning the October 2023 West Lancashire by-election, triggered by the resignation of Labour’s Rosie Cooper
Trump 'has taken a sledgehammer to free trade', says UK Steel chief
Trade body UK Steel director general Gareth Stace said Donald Trump “has taken a sledgehammer to free trade” with his 25 per cent tariff on imports to the US.
He said the move will have “huge ramifications for the steel sector in the UK and across the world”.
“This will not only hinder UK exports to the US, but it will also have hugely distortive effects on international trade flows, adding further import pressure to our own market.
“UK steel poses no threat to US national security. Our high-quality products serve key US industries, many of which cannot source these domestically. This is a moment where our countries should work together to tackle global steel overproduction, not to be at loggerheads.
“The UK stands with the US on tackling global excess steel capacity and unfair trade, and our industry urges the UK Government to take stronger action on these issues. This is clearly a new era for global trade. We are confident the UK Government recognises the impact on our industry and will explore all available options.
“Both immediate responses, such as negotiating a solution and long-term measures to prevent harmful trade diversion into the UK market, are options.”
EU won't let 'unjustified' US tariffs go unanswered, von der Leyen warns
The European Union will not let the decision by the US to impose import tariffs on European steel go unanswered, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
"I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports," she said in a post on X. "Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered."
Leadbeater insists replacing judge’s oversight of assisted dying applications with panel won't move process behind closed doors
Kim Leadbeater has insisted that replacing a High Court judge’s oversight of assisted dying applications with a panel of experts would not move the process behind closed doors.
Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if the proposed new process for approving assisted dying could lead to it being done in private, the Labour MP, who is sponsoring the law change, replied: “It wouldn’t be done in private, it would be taking into account patient confidentiality but there would be public proceedings.
“And actually, I think it’s really difficult to suggest that by having three experts involved in this extra layer of scrutiny that is somehow a change for the worse.”
Experts who sit on the panel would not be selected based on whether they support assisted dying, she signalled, adding: “There would be a very strict recruitment procedure for people to sit on these panels, and they would not be there in a personal capacity. They would be there in a professional capacity to do their job.”
Asked if the amendment was a sign she was watering down the Bill, Ms Leadbeater replied: “I would say this is exactly what the process is designed to do, and the purpose of having such a comprehensive Bill committee procedure hearing from over 50 witnesses.
“What’s the point of having witnesses if we don’t listen to them, and we don’t listen to the expertise that they provide?”
Voters to decide whether two MPs embroiled in WhatsApp scandal should remain in parliament, says minister
It is up to voters whether the two MPs who belonged to a WhatsApp group which contained offensive messages should remain in Parliament, a minister has said.
Asked whether Andrew Gwynne and Oliver Ryan should remain as MPs after having the Labour whip suspended, education minister Baroness Jacqui Smith of Malvern told Times Radio: “In the end, obviously it’s up to their constituents as to whether or not they remain as MPs.
“But the important point here is the things that the Prime Minister could control, he took action on.”
Lady Smith, a former MP who served as home secretary, described the WhatsApp remarks as “terrible things to say for anybody, and they’re terrible things for an MP or a minister to say”.
Asked whether the views of Mr Gwynne’s replacement as health minister, Ashley Dalton, on gender self-identification reflected Government policy, Lady Smith replied: “I don’t agree with them, but what’s important about Ashley Dalton is, we can go back over everybody’s statements over the last few years, but Ashley Dalton is recovering from her second bout of breast cancer.
“She will be, I think, a brilliant advocate for people with cancer and for public health campaigns, and that’s what she’s bringing to this Government.”
Profile: Why the Lunar Year of the Snake bodes well for Peter Mandelson
Start as you mean to go on: Peter Mandelson treads in the wake of many 2025 mea culpas flowing from people who derided America’s 45th president as a dangerous aberration, only to find that he is back and more consequential than ever.
In Mandelson’s case, as the prospective UK ambassador to Washington, he was taking no chances. On Fox News, the default channel of right-wing America, he expressed regret for previous comments that Trump was “a danger to the world” and a “bully”, describing them as “ill-judged and wrong”. For good measure, he said the returning president had earned “fresh respect” with his “dynamism and energy”.
The interview was classic Mandelson: a fleet-footed, tactical play, intended to ensure that the formal diplomatic agrément to serve as the UK’s ambassador to Washington is followed swiftly by formal confirmation this month, with no last-minute thumbs down from a famously mercurial president.
Having known Peter Mandelson – aka ‘the prince of darkness’ – for over 30 years, Anne McElvoy can attest to his brilliance at anticipating shifts in mood, something that has come in handy in his recent campaign to be named UK ambassador to the United States. Read more here:
Mandelson's priority as new US ambassador is 'investment relationship fit for 21st century'
Lord Peter Mandelson, a former minister and key architect of the Labour party’s renewal in the 1990s, said his “priority” in his new role as US ambassador would be to help encourage an investment relationship with the US fit for the 21st century.
“Each of us wants to grow our economies,” he said.
“I think that what we need to do is to build a technology and investment relationship between the US and the UK that’s fit for the 21st century. That’s where I want to focus.”
He added: “We’re going to depend in growing our economy on private investment, foreign investment, a large amount of which is going to come from the United States of America.”
Trump imposes global tariffs raising fears UK's steel industry will be hit
Donald Trump has said he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on “any steel coming into the United States”, adding that aluminium will also be subject to additional duties.
The UK Government is waiting to see details of the policy, but the steel industry body called for decisive action from ministers while unions warned further jobs could be put at risk in an already crippled sector.
Britain exported 166,433 tonnes of steel to the US in 2023, the last full year for which figures are available.
Figures from trade body UK Steel showed that in 2024 some 162,716 tonnes were sent to the US, but that does not yet include data from December.
The US is the industry’s second-largest export market after the EU, although the government said it only accounted for 5 per cent of UK steel exports in 2023.
Reports suggest the prime minister is hoping to visit Washington in the coming weeks, though Downing Street has not confirmed any upcoming travel.
So far in his second term in the White House, Mr Trump has imposed, but then delayed, duties on imports from Mexico and Canada, and has also imposed 10 per cent levies on goods from China.
UK must respect Trump’s mandate but can share views privately, Mandelson says
Britain must respect Donald Trump’s “strong and clear mandate for change”, Lord Peter Mandelson has said, amid questions over how the UK will respond to global tariffs threatened by the White House.
The UK’s top diplomat in Washington said that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government can “always make our views known privately and directly” but that it must “understand what drives him”.
Lord Mandelson acknowledged he was “concerned” about the looming prospect of tariffs and said Britain would “not necessarily agree” with every detail of the new US President’s agenda.
On how the UK could try to persuade Mr Trump to change his position on certain policy areas without alienating his administration, he told the BBC: “Well, we’ve got to take all these issues as they come, realise that the president has a very strong and clear mandate for change in the United States.
“Now that doesn’t mean to say that we’re going to agree in Britain with every single detail of what he does, but we have to respect and understand what drives him, what his mandate is to do, and how his allies need to adjust sometimes.
“And I believe that, given the relationship that we have, we can always make our views known – best, by the way, directly and privately.
“We have a strong relationship that enables us to influence the president and his policies where necessary, and it certainly should not affect our ability to work well together, and that’s what I intend remains the case.”
