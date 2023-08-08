Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservative party’s deputy chairman Lee Anderson said asylum seekers complaining about being moved into the Bibby Stockholm barge should “f*** off back to France”.

The senior Tory’s incendiary comments came after the first 15 migrants boarded the barge in Dorset, while 20 others were granted a last-minute reprieve after a series of legal challenges.

Care4Calais said they did not board the barge because their transfers were “cancelled” after lawyers challenged the decisions. The campaign group described the barge as a “quasi floating prison”.

Disabled asylum seekers, torture victims and those suffering from “traumatic experiences at sea” were among those the Home Office initially tried to put on the Portland barge.

“If they don’t like barges then they should f*** off back to France,” Mr Anderson told the Express.

He added: “I think people have just had enough. These people come across the Channel in small boats, if they don’t like the conditions they are housed in here then they should go back to France, or better not come at all in the first place.”

The Independent understands that a man who is blind in one eye, another partially-sighted person, and migrants with phobias of water were issued with transfer orders that were successfully challenged by lawyers.

Tory right-wingers have reacted with fury to the hold-up. Former home secretary Priti Patel said campaigners and lawyers were “milking the legal aid system” and the same “naysayers and left-wingers who have sought to smear our Rwanda policy”.

Home Office sources said those refusing to leave hotels and board the barge could asylum application delayed or withdrawn within a day.

“Anyone refusing to move without a reasonable excuse has 24 hours to reconsider, after which their asylum support will cease and they will have to fend for themselves,” one government source told The Telegraph.

15 migrants arrive at Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset (Getty Images)

A small group of 15 migrants arrived on Monday following delays caused by last-minute safety checks. The government is not believed to have identified all 500 people it eventually hopes to house on board.

Home Office minister Sarah Dines had suggest all 500 could be on board by the end of this week – but No 10 later played down the idea.

The charity Migrants Organise has sent a pre-action letter to the Home Office calling for it to stop transfers “until and unless all concerns regarding the safety and suitability of the barge have been adequately addressed”.

Internal guidance states that only single men up to the age 65 can be put on the Bibby Stockholm, and they cannot be victims of modern slavery or trafficking. They cannot be disabled, elderly, or victims of torture, rape or other serious forms of psychological, physical or sexual violence.

First arrivals on controversial barge (AFP via Getty Images)

Justice secretary Alex Chalk acknowledged it is “frustrating” that only 15 migrants have boarded the 500-capacity barge so far. “It doesn’t diminish our resolve to solve this,” he told BBC Breakfast.

He also told Times Radio that the point of the Bibby Stockholm is to act as a deterrent to make it “clear” what happens to people who enter the UK illegally.

Mr Chalk said the government spending £6m a day on “4-star hotel accommodation” for asylum seekers is not what the British people want.

But campaign groups One Life to Live and Reclaim the Sea have estimated that the barge will cost £18m a year, saying it would “almost certainly” cost more than housing migrants in hotels.

Suella Braverman announces crackdown on ‘crooked’ lawyers (PA Wire)

The controversy comes as the government announced a new “task force” to identify “crooked” lawyers after reports that false asylum claims are being submitted for a fee.

Home secretary Suella Braverman, speaking about the task force, said: “Crooked immigration lawyers must be rooted out and brought to justice.”

Any lawyers – or any other professionals who help migrants make fraudulent claims – could face a maximum sentence of life in prison following the implementation of the Nationality and Borders Act.

It comes after the Daily Mail reported that a number of solicitors agreed to help an undercover journalist posing as an economic migrant submit a false application in exchange for thousands of pounds.

But the Law Society, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, said the necessary powers are already in place to deal with immigration advisers engaged in misconduct.

It added the Home Office is focusing on a “tiny minority of lawyers” rather than “significant” asylum claim backlogs and “the unworkability of the Illegal Migration Act”. Steve Reed, Labour’s shadow justice secretary said it was “too little too late”.