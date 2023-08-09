Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lee Anderson was branded a “pound shop Enoch Powell” – but refused to apologise for comments telling asylum seekers who don’t wish to be housed in a barge to “f*** off back to France”.

The deputy Tory chairman was accused of stoking division and hate with his incendiary comments, made after the first 15 migrants boarded the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset while 20 others were granted a last-minute reprieve.

No 10 defended his remark, however, pointing to comments by justice secretary Alex Chalk who suggested on Tuesday morning that Mr Anderson’s anger was “well placed” and echoed “the righteous indignation of the British people”.

But as he doubled down on his four-letter remark, Mr Anderson also appeared to criticise No 10, saying there was “no doubt about it” that Rishi Sunak’s government “have failed” in effectively “stopping the boats” – one of the PM’s five key pledges.

Asked by fellow GB News host Nigel Farage whether he felt his remark was “perhaps bad taste”, Mr Anderson said: “No ... it’s borne out of frustration. It’s borne out of me being absolutely furious.”

“The nerve of it, Nigel,” he said. “I’ve been to Calais, I’ve seen these migrants living in one-man tents, living in absolute squalor. Then they get here, we do our best, we bend over backwards to put them in decent accommodation, and all of a sudden they get a choice.”

Pointing to “grafters” in the oil industry who live on barges who “never complain once”, Mr Anderson continued: “It makes me sick to the pit of my stomach when these lefty lawyers, the charities, the human rights campaigners, say it’s not good enough.

“Like I say: if it’s not good enough, then they should go back to France, in stronger words.”

People look on at the Bibby Stockholm barge docked in Portland Port (EPA)

In a further hardening of rhetoric, Mr Anderson claimed to feel “sick” every time a boat carrying ayslum-seekers crosses the channel and said it made him “furious” when asylum-seekers are housed in hotels and on barges.

Labour’s London mayor Sadiq Khan accused the government of stoking “division and hate”, while Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said Mr Chalk’s defence of Mr Anderson was “toe-curling”.

And the Alba party’s general secretary Chris McEleny called Mr Anderson a “village fool” and condemned “the broken politics of pound shop Enoch Powells”.

Freedom from Torture, a refugee charity, said the “dehumanising and inflammatory” language puts people seeking sanctuary in the UK at “real risk”.

Georgie Laming of the at Hope not Hate group said it was “morally reprehensible” for the top Tory cabinet minister to have defended Mr Anderson’s inflammatory remarks. “The Conservative party is rapidly adopting dangerous and divisive tactics,” she said.

Natasha Tsangarides, associate director of advocacy for the organisation, said: “Time and time again, we’re seeing government ministers amping up the cruelty of their anti-refugee rhetoric to distract from their own catastrophic mismanagement of both the asylum system and of this country.”

First migrants board the Bibby Stockholm barge (PA)

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said a “significant” number of asylum seekers who had objected to moving to the Bibby Stockholm barge have since changed their minds, as he warned there was not an “a la carte menu” of accommodation choices.

“A significant number moved yesterday, I suspect more will move in the coming days,” he told Times Radio. “I think this issue will be resolved.”

Mr Jenrick added: “We are a generous country, we want to support people appropriately and in accordance with the law, but it is not an a la carte menu from which people can choose the particular hotel or location that suits them best. If you are destitute, then you will accept the decent accommodation the state is able to provide for you.”

The immigration minister also said he was unable to disclose how much money the UK had given Turkey as part of a deal to help crack down on unlawful migration.

Britain and Turkey have struck a new deal to address the surge in illegal migration, which will focus on co-ordinated actions to “disrupt and dismantle people smuggling gangs”. Central to the partnership is the establishment of a new operational "centre of excellence" by the Turkish National Police.

Home Office figures released on Monday showed that the number of asylum seekers being housed in temporary hotel accommodation passed 50,000 in June this year – up by around 10,000 from December.

Campaigners, experts and Conservative MPs have repeatedly urged the goverment to open more safe and legal routes after criminalising small boat crossings – with such routes only open to certain people in a handful of locations, including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.