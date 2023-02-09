Lee Anderson clashes with BBC presenter over fake doorstep chat

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative MP Lee Anderson clashed with BBC radio presenter over the video of him setting up a fake doorstep encounter with a friend during the 2019 election.

Mr Anderson – promoted to Tory deputy chairman by Rishi Sunak this week – was caught asking a friend to pose as an anti-Labour swing voter on the doorstep during the campaign.

The outspoken Ashfield MP got into a feisty exchange about the clip with BBC Radio Nottingham presenter Verity Cowley over the issue – accusing her of being “a liar”.

The Tory MP for Ashfield did not deny staging the episode with a friend, but asked the presenter 10 times if she had ever told a lie.

When Ms Cowley said she had not “asked somebody to pretend to be something that they’re not just to further my campaign”, before saying some people can tell false truths to protect people.

Mr Anderson fired back: “So you’re a liar, so you’re dishonest. We’ve established you’re dishonest and you tell lies.”

He added: “Let’s talk about that video, because three weeks afterwards I was voted in as the first-ever Conservative MP [in Ashfield] … beating Labour by 8,000 votes. So that’s what the people of Ashfield think and that’s all that matters to me.”

The Tory deputy chairman also pleaded with the BBC host not to play the clip of him talking to a friend about without the full context of the 10-minute version.

After Ms Cowley told Mr Anderson that the entire interview would not be able to be played due to time constraints, the MP asked her: “Don’t play it please,” threatening not to speak to the local broadcaster ever again.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Sunak has distanced himself Mr Anderson’s views after his deputy party chairman backed the return of the death penalty.

In an interview with The Spectator magazine, Mr Anderson said he would support the UK reintroducing the death penalty.

He said: “Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate.”

The prime minister said “that’s not my view, that’s not the government’s view” when he was questioned about reinstating capital punishment.

A former Labour councillor before joining the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest at racism.

He has been dubbed “30p Lee” for claiming that meals could be prepared for that sum and suggesting people using food banks could not budget or cook properly.

Asked if he believes that some working people are having to use food banks, Mr Anderson replied “No. I will challenge you right now to find a firefighter or a nurse in Ashfield that’s using a food bank,” he told BBC Nottingham.