Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson suggests eating cat food on his new TV show

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox
Get our free View from Westminster email
Conservative MP Lee Anderson has been mocked after he tried to make a guest eat cat food live on his new TV show.
Mr Anderson, who Rishi Sunak appointed deputy chair of the Tory party in February, repeatedly insisted Michelle Dewberry try the unorthodox snack.
It comes after he raised eyebrows by feeding cold baked beans to fellow Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith on an earlier episode of the programme.
The Ashfield MP, who is best known for his tirades against food banks, had previously boasted that he could show people relying on charity "how to cook cheap and nutritious meals on a budget".
But he produced the meaty surprise while interviewing Ms Dewberry, a former Apprentice candidate and a fellow presenter on the GB News channel.
She had dressed up as a cat on her own show last month while she discussed claims of children self-identifying as animals.
But she declined the meal, telling Mr Anderson: “You can bugger off," before adding: “I’m not eating bloody cat food, are you mental? “No I don’t want to."
Mr Anderson then suggested that they share the disgusting dish, adding: “If I have a forkful, will you have one as well?”
UK news in picturesShow all 50
But Ms Dewberry replied: “I don’t want to, no.”
Mr Anderson's bizarre stunt prompted widespread derision. One gobsmacked former Labour MP, Anna Turley, simply exclaimed: "The absolute state of the Tory party!"
The Tory deputy chair was reprimanded last week for recording a promotional video for his new show inside the parliamentary estate – a breach of strict photography rules.
Parliament's Serjeant at Arms is to contact the senior Tory, who is paid £100,000 to host the programme, to remind him of his obligations.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies