UK politics – latest: Lee Anderson threatens Sunak with defection to Reform as Islamophobia row deepens
Former Conservative Party deputy chairman is refusing to apologise over remarks condemned as Islamophobic and won’t rule out joining Reform UK
Lee Anderson has threatened Rishi Sunak with defection to Reform UK as the row over his “Islamophobic” comments deepens.
The former Conservative Party deputy chairman is refusing to apologise for saying “Islamists” had “got control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan, who had given the capital to his “mates”.
The prime minister suspended Mr Anderson and described the comments as “wrong” but he and a string of other senior government ministers have declined to say whether the remarks were racist or Islamophobic.
As questions continued about Mr Anderson’s future in the Tory Party last night, the defiant Red Wall MP warned Mr Sunak: “I will be standing at the next election.”
The comments came in an interview with GB News in which Mr Anderson declined to rule out switching allegiances to the Nigel Farage-founded rightwing outfit, which made gains at two byelections earlier this month.
Earlier, two government ministers described Mr Anderson’s comments as wrong but declined to say if they were racist or Islamophobic.
Labour demands answers on why Tories have ‘failed to deal with Islamophobia'
Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds has written to her opposite number demanding answers on why the Conservative Party has “failed to deal with Islamophobia” in its ranks.
It comes after Lee Anderson, the former Tory party chair, said that London mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamists and had given the capital away to his “mates”.
In a letter to Richard Holden, seen by The Independent, Ms Dodds has called on the Tory chair to give an update on the recommendations made by Professor Sarwan Singh, who conducted an independent investigation into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party in 2021 and last summer criticised the party for a lack of progress, noting that “turmoil” in the party “impacted on the Party’s efforts to implement [the] Recommendations”.
She asks Mr Holden if he agrees with Professor Singh that “turmoil” within the Conservative Party has hampered efforts to tackle Islamophobia, that progress had been slow and that mechanisms to deal with complaints about senior Conservatives appeared to be ad hoc, as Professor Singh states. She also asks for an update on recommendations set out by Professor Singh in the One Year Review of his original review last summer, and asks how many have been completed.
Ms Dodds said: “When it comes to Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson’s comments are only one part of a very disturbing pattern.
“The Conservative Party’s continued failure to deal with Islamophobia shows the true weakness of Rishi Sunak.
“He promised a government of professionalism, integrity and accountability but has delivered sleaze and scandal, and shown himself to be far too weak to stand up to the those espousing extreme views in his party.”
ICYMI: Tory minister suggests Lee Anderson could return despite ‘repugnant’ rant about Sadiq Khan
The deputy prime minister has refused to rule out Lee Anderson having the Tory whip restored despite a senior Conservative calling Mr Anderson’s remarks “repugnant”.
Oliver Dowden said on Sunday that he “certainly would not rule out” the possibility of Mr Anderson returning from his suspension, which was imposed in response to an anti-Muslim rant on GB News.
Full report:
Tory minister suggests Lee Anderson could return despite ‘repugnant’ Sadiq Khan rant
Labour has called on Rishi Sunak to confirm that no ‘deal or undertakings’ have been offered that would see Anderson sit as a Tory MP again
MPs most at risk amid war in Gaza to get personal bodyguards
MPs most at risk from violence and abuse amid the war in Gaza will be given personal bodyguards.
The Sun reports that millions of pounds will be spent on plans to beef up security for MPs under threat, due to be fleshed out within days.
Last night Tom Tugendhat, the security minister and the Treasury were finalising the package, to be unveiled later this week.
Watch: Ministers asked ‘are you allergic to the word Islamophobic?'
Illegal Migration minister refuses to call Lee Anderson’s comments ‘Islamophobic’
Illegal Migration minister Michael Tomlinson repeatedly refused to say whether comments made by Lee Anderson about London mayor Sadiq Khan were Islamophobic. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (27 February), Richard Madeley asked Mr Tomlinson: “Was it Islamophobic?” Mr Tomlinson replied: “It was wrong.” “Was it Islamophobic?”, Mr Madeley asked. “It was wrong,” Mr Tomlinson replied. Mr Madeley said: “Every single minister we have spoken to refuses to use the word Islamophobia. Is this some instruction you have been given?” Susanna Reid then asked: “Are you allergic to the word Islamophobic?”
Rochdale by-election: Chaotic contest overshadowed by antisemitism row and Gaza war leaves voters frustrated
There can be few by-elections in recent memory that have been more chaotic than Rochdale.
Triggered by the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd - who had held the constituency since 2017 - voters will go to the polls on Thursday after weeks of the Greater Manchester town hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Full report:
Rochdale voters frustrated as by-election overshadowed by antisemitism row and Gaza
Once a Labour safe-seat, Rochdale is facing a chaotic byelection this week, where the party isn’t represented at all
Watch: Nick Ferrari cuts Tory minister off over Lee Anderson Islamophobic question
Watch: Nick Ferrari cuts minister off over Lee Anderson Islamophobic question
Nick Ferrari cut a Tory minister’s interview short after he refused to say whether Lee Anderson’s comments about Sadiq Khan were Islamophobic. The Ashfield MP received widespread criticism and had the Tory whip suspended after claiming the London mayor is being controlled by “Islamists”. Mr Anderson has refused to apologise and insisted he will be standing at the next election. When asked for the third time if Mr Anderson’s comments were Islamophobic, illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said “it was wrong,” prompting Mr Ferrari to curtail the interview.
Watch: Anderson insists he won’t apologise to Sadiq Khan ‘while I’ve got a breath in my body’
Lee Anderson won’t apologise to Sadiq Khan ‘while I’ve got a breath in my body’
Lee Anderson has insisted he will not apologise over his remarks about London mayor Sadiq Khan which sparked an Islamophobia row within the Conservative party. The Ashfield MP was suspended over the weekend after he claimed “Islamists” had “got control” of Mr Khan and London. Appearing on GB News on Monday (26 February), Mr Anderson said: “I am not going to apologise while I have got a breath in my body, the comments I made were not racist at all.”
Anderson threatens Sunak with defection to Reform
Lee Anderson has threatened Rishi Sunak with defection to Reform UK as the row over his “Islamophobic” comments deepens.
As questions continue about Mr Anderson’s future in the Tory Party, the defiant Red Wall MP warned Mr Sunak: “I will be standing at the next election.”
The comments came in an interview with GB News in which Mr Anderson declined to rule out switching allegiances to the Nigel Farage-founded Reform UK.
‘30p Lee’ has become electoral catnip – and politically untameable
In refusing to apologise today for his anti-Muslim rant about Sadiq Khan, which saw him suspended from the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson shows little sign of wanting to be cowed – and no desire at all to be a fading prime minister’s poodle, says Joe Murphy.
Read Joe’s piece in full here:
‘30p Lee’ has become electoral catnip – and politically untameable
In refusing to apologise today for his anti-Muslim rant about Sadiq Khan, which saw him suspended from the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson shows little sign of wanting to be cowed – and no desire at all to be a fading prime minister’s poodle, says Joe Murphy
Braverman should not lose whip over ‘Islamists are in charge of Britain’ comments - minister
Michael Tomlinson said he thought Suella Braverman had been wrong to say Islamists were in charge of Britain but added she should not lose the whip.
Asked about Ms Braverman’s article in the Telegraph last week, the illegal migration minister said: “I don’t think Suella was right.
“She’s the former home secretary, she was responding actually to events that had happened in the House of Commons, or at least in part that had happened in the House of Commons last Wednesday when a debate was had in relation to Gaza and in relation to peace in Gaza.”
Asked what the difference was between her comments and Lee Anderson’s, Mr Tomlinson said: “I think one’s more of a personal attack, but if you’re asking me in relation to Suella and her article that was directly in response to that debate that we had in the chamber of the House of Commons last Wednesday, and as I say I think the speaker called that wrong.”
Asked whether she should have the whip withdrawn, he said: “No, I think we are blessed to live in the country that we do. We have an open and tolerant society, I think that is one of the joys that makes Britain and our country what it is. That is something that I think we should celebrate as politicians.”
