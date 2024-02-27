✕ Close Lee Anderson claims Tory MPs have privately given support over Sadiq Khan comments

Lee Anderson has threatened Rishi Sunak with defection to Reform UK as the row over his “Islamophobic” comments deepens.

The former Conservative Party deputy chairman is refusing to apologise for saying “Islamists” had “got control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan , who had given the capital to his “mates”.

The prime minister suspended Mr Anderson and described the comments as “wrong” but he and a string of other senior government ministers have declined to say whether the remarks were racist or Islamophobic.

As questions continued about Mr Anderson’s future in the Tory Party last night, the defiant Red Wall MP warned Mr Sunak: “I will be standing at the next election.”

The comments came in an interview with GB News in which Mr Anderson declined to rule out switching allegiances to the Nigel Farage-founded rightwing outfit, which made gains at two byelections earlier this month.

Earlier, two government ministers described Mr Anderson’s comments as wrong but declined to say if they were racist or Islamophobic.