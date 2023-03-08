Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Girls and boys are to be offered the same school sports as the government seeks to create the next generation of Lionesses.

The plans, unveiled on International Women’s Day, will ensure that all pupils are granted equal access to sports during PE lessons and after school.

It comes after the England Women’s football team, known as the Lionesses, launched the Let Girls Play campaign last year following their success at the Euros. At the time Arsenal and England player Lotte Wubben-Moy said that the “inequality” of access that affects girls in school should be “illegal”.

Ministers say schools that successfully deliver equal opportunities will be rewarded through what will be known as a School Games Mark. Schools are also being asked to offer a minimum of two hours PE time a week.

The government said the measures would be backed by over £600million in funding over the next two academic years, specifically designed to help improve the quality of PE and sports in primary schools.

Rishi Sunak said that the Lionesses’ victory had “changed the game”.

“Young girls know when they take to the pitch that football is for them and, thanks to the Lionesses, they too could be a part of the next generation to bring it home for their country.

“We want schools to build on this legacy and give every girl the opportunity to do the same sports as boys, as well as provide a minimum of two hours of PE. This means every child can benefit from regular exercise and we are proud to provide them with the support needed to do so.”

Leah Williamson, the England women’s captain, said last summer had inspired many young girls to pursue their passion for football.

“We see it as our responsibility to open the doors for them to do so and this announcement makes that possible,” she added.

“This is the legacy that we want to live much longer than us as a team. On behalf of all the Lionesses players, we'd like to thank our teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy as a driving force behind this transformational change.

“We couldn’t be prouder to stand alongside her and we all look forward to seeing the impact this legacy creates.”

Health secretary Steve Barclay said that funding PE could help inspire the next generation to build on the international sporting successes of the Lionesses at the Euros, the Red Roses and the England women’s cricket team.

“This will help to level up opportunities for girls across the country so they can play sports such as football and cricket, alongside after school activities targeted at girls and other disadvantaged children.

“We want young people to develop healthy habits whilst having fun at the same time, regardless of gender or background.”

The announcement comes just over six months after the government was accused of jeopardising the Lionesses’ legacy by overseeing the continued sell-off of school playing fields.

Data obtained by the Liberal Democrats showed that 94 schools had sold their playing fields since January 2015, although some have been replaced with indoor sports facilities.