Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labor reforms

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Lisbon to protest labor reforms proposed by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's government

Via AP news wire
Saturday 08 November 2025 18:32 GMT
Portugal Labour Reform Protest
Portugal Labour Reform Protest (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tens of thousands of people in Lisbon took to the streets Saturday to protest a package of labor reforms proposed by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's government.

Demonstrators carried posters that read “No to the labor package" and called for a monthly minimum wage of 1,050 euros ($1,214) in 2026.

The protest was organized by the country's main labor union in opposition to an overhaul the government says aims to improve productivity and flexibility in the job market. Opponents want the package withdrawn and say it threatens workers' rights.

Among the controversial elements are a limit on how long breastfeeding women can claim a flexible work schedule and reduced miscarriage bereavement leave. The reforms would also make worker dismissals easier.

Portugal's current minimum wage stands at 870 euros (about $1,007) per month.

Montenegro, who leads the center-right Democratic Alliance, heads a minority government in the European Union nation of 10.6 million people. If approved, the bill will be sent to parliament where it's expected to pass with the votes of far-right Chega, the largest opposition party.

Organizers of Saturday's protest announced a general strike on Dec. 11.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in