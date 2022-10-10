Liz Truss news - live: PM appoints Sunak ally in cabinet in bid to bridge Tory divide
Greg Hands will replace Conor Burns in Department of International Trade after the latter was sacked following complaints of misconduct
Liz Truss has sent a signal of her intent to bridge the divide blighting the Tory party as she handed a government job to Greg Hands, a Conservative who backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the leadership race.
The seasoned minister will replace Conor Burns, who was sacked from his post in the Department of International Trade last Friday, following a complaint of misconduct.
While Mr Burns has vowed to clear his name as he “fully co-operates” with a Tory probe, Mr Hands’s appointment has been welcomed by Grant Shapps, another supporter of the former chancellor.
He appreciated the decision saying: “No one is more experienced and knowledgeable than Greg Hands on trade.”
Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng is being urged to “act now” and bring forward his fiscal plan, as new analysis suggests more than 3,000 households are facing “staggering hikes” in their mortgage payments everyday.
The Liberal Democrats are warning of a “mortgage ticking time bomb”, as the party predicts that roughly 168,000 more homeowners will have been hit by a new higher rate by the time chancellor releases medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November.
Chancellor urged to ‘act now’ to ‘diffuse mortgage ticking time bomb’
The chancellor is being urged to “act now” as new analysis suggests more than 3,000 households are facing “staggering hikes” in their mortgage payments every day.
The Liberal Democrats are warning of a “mortgage ticking time bomb”, as the party predicts that between now and the expected release of Kwasi Kwarteng’s medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November, roughly 168,000 more homeowners will have been hit by a new higher rate.
This is based on figures attributed to UK Finance showing 600,000 fixed-rate mortgage deals are coming to an end in the second half of 2022, equivalent to an average of 3,296 a day.
Meanwhile, rates are continuing to climb, pushing up costs for borrowers - with the average two-year fixed-rate deal topping six per cent for the first time in 14 years last week.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has called on the chancellor to bring forward his fiscal plan, as he warned people could lose their homes.
“Every day the government fails to defuse this mortgage ticking time bomb, thousands more homeowners are being hit with staggering hikes to their bills,” he said.
Truss appoints Sunak ally to cabinet in bid to restore Tory unity
Liz Truss has sent a signal of her intent to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she prepares to make a plea for unity to colleagues filing back into Westminster.
The prime minister handed a government job to Greg Hands, who backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, in a move that will be widely seen as a peace offering to critics who have accused Ms Truss of surrounding herself with allies.
The seasoned minister replaces Conor Burns, who was sacked from his post in the Department for International Trade (DIT) on Friday following a misconduct complaint.
Mr Burns has vowed to clear his name and said he will “fully co-operate” with a Tory probe into claims of inappropriate behavior.
