Liz Truss – live: PM expected to freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap fracking ban
PM accused of planning to make workers ‘foot the bill’ for energy crisis
Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out?
Liz Truss is expected to announce she will freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap the ban on fracking when she sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.
The prime minister’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons today, will freeze average bills at a level of about £2,500 by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government.
However opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the move would force taxpayers to “foot the bill”, while the plans were dubbed a decades-long “Truss tax” by the SNP’s Ian Blackford.
Downing Street also hinted the fracking ban could be lifted when Ms Truss sets out her package later today.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices and security to the top of the agenda, prompting calls for the government to rethink the moratorium it had imposed on fracking in England in 2019 in the wake of tremors in Lancashire.
Federation of Small Businesses calls on government to fix price per unit of energy
Martin McTague, of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), has called on the government to fix the price per unit of energy for small enterprises amid the worst economic climate he has seen in the UK for 35 years.
Speaking on Sky News, the body's national chairman said: "We're looking for a package that matches the scale of the problem.
"I've been in business for 35 years and this is about as bad as I've ever seen it. There are businesses literally hanging on by their fingernails.
"The cash is running out. They know that in October something like 60 per cent of businesses are faced with renewing their energy contracts, and for many of them that will be a disastrous new contract.
"The urgency of this can't be overstated.
"What we're hoping we see is that the price per unit of energy will be fixed and any of the shortfall will be picked up by government borrowing."
PM’s refusal to levy windfall tax on energy companies made ‘purely on basis of dogma,’ claims Ed Miliband
Liz Truss's refusal to levy a windfall tax on energy companies' excess profits has been made "purely on the basis of dogma", Ed Miliband has said.
The shadow climate change secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it was "bogus" to suggest a windfall tax would damage investment in the energy industry.
"This investment argument is completely bogus; that it would have a damaging effect on business," he said.
"Bernard Looney, the chief executive of BP, says it wouldn't have a damaging effect.
"This is a dogma, and I'm afraid we see a pattern here. This is a shift to the right by the Conservative Party under Liz Truss. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak actually eventually ended up agreeing with our idea of a windfall tax.
"Now we have a government that is setting its face against it purely on the basis of dogma."
Long-term fixed-price contracts would ‘lock in’ massive profits for electricity companies, warns Ed Miliband
Long-term fixed-price contracts would "lock in" massive profits for electricity companies for years to come, Ed Miliband has said.
The shadow climate change secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This is a proposal from Energy UK, and let's be clear about this proposal: This would lock in massive windfall profits for these electricity generators.
"Let me explain why: what Energy UK have said is we'll accept slightly lower prices now, so we can have much higher prices over the following 15 years.
"This would be a terrible deal for the British people, a terrible deal for billpayers.
"It is much better - if there are these unexpected windfalls, and there are - the right thing to do, the fair thing to do, is not to do some dodgy deal with these companies, but to do a windfall tax."
Levelling Up secretary indicates fracking ban to be lifted
Levelling Up secretary Simon Clarke has indicated the government will lift the ban on fracking as part of its plan to control energy prices.
Speaking on Sky News, Mr Clarke denied the government was abandoning its net zero target.
"If we want energy sufficiency we have to look at every source including clearly new nuclear, more renewables but we also want to look at technologies like fracking," he said.
"We have to do so in the most sensitive possible way with community consent at the absolute heart of our policies.
"The net zero commitment that the government has made by 2050 is critical. But in the near-term we need all kinds of gas as a transition fuel and that is something the Prime Minister will be saying more about."
Economy will suffer ‘enormous damage’ if government fails to control energy prices, says Simon Clarke
Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke has said the economy will suffer "enormous damage" if the government fails to control surging energy prices.
Ahead of Liz Truss's announcement of details of her plan to limit price increases, the pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 amid concerns about the scale of the borrowing required.
However, Mr Clarke told Sky News: "If we fail to act, if we don't protect the economy against the shock of the size and scale we are talking about, then there is going to be enormous damage.
"In these circumstances I think the country will say and I think markets will respect that this is the most sensible thing to do.
"The government is clear that a fiscally responsible approach sits at the heart of our plans but we cannot fail to respond to the magnitude of the moment."
Downing Street hints fracking ban could be lifted in energy bills package
Downing Street has hinted that the fracking ban could be lifted when Liz Truss sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices and security to the top of the agenda, prompting calls for the Government to rethink the moratorium it had imposed on fracking in England in 2019 in the wake of tremors in Lancashire.
ICYMI: Backlash as arch-Brexiteer appointed to Northern Ireland Office
Liz Truss has been accused of sending a “destructive message” to the EU by handing arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker a ministerial role in the Northern Ireland Office, writes Amy Gibbons.
The decision was branded “obnoxious” and a “red flag” by SDLP MP Claire Hanna, as she claimed Ms Truss appeared to be “continuing down the diplomatically ignorant route of her predecessor”.
Mr Baker, who organised the Brexiteer revolt that ultimately brought down Theresa May, has described the Northern Ireland Protocol as “a thorn in the side of relations between us and Ireland”.
White House warns Truss against ripping up Northern Ireland protocol
The White House has warned Liz Truss that UK-US trade talks could be in jeapardy if her government undermines post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.
“There is a no formal linkage on trade talks between the US and the UK and the Northern Ireland protocol, as we have said, but efforts to undo the Northern Ireland protocol would not create a conducive environment,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
On Tuesday, the White House said Joe Biden and Ms Truss “discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland protocol.”
The two leaders could meet as soon as the UN General Assembly later in September.
Mr Biden, who often speaks with pride of his Irish roots, has insisted Britain should do nothing that could endanger a quarter-century of peace in Northern Ireland.
New prime minister’s energy plan dominates front pages today
The national newspaper front pages are dominated by the new prime minister’s plan to tackle soaring energy prices and the challenges she faces ahead.
The Independent‘s front page reports the pound reaching historic lows on Liz Truss’s first day in No10.
The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report that a freeze on energy bills until 2024 is set to be the basis of Ms Truss’s plans to tackle soaring energy prices.
Health leaders call on PM to take action ahead of busy winter
The NHS will face “extreme pressure” in the coming months without intervention from the new government, health leaders have warned.
In a letter to the prime minister, experts from across the sector called for “urgent action” to address the “considerable” pressure already felt by frontline services.
They said that the prime minister has inherited “an NHS in the most challenging state it has been in for decades” and public satisfaction with the service is “at the lowest point in 25 years”.
Health leaders have predicted that the coming winter will be the “busiest on record” for the service.
