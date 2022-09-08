✕ Close Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out?

Liz Truss is expected to announce she will freeze energy bills at £2,500 and scrap the ban on fracking when she sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.

The prime minister’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons today, will freeze average bills at a level of about £2,500 by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government.

However opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the move would force taxpayers to “foot the bill”, while the plans were dubbed a decades-long “Truss tax” by the SNP’s Ian Blackford.

Downing Street also hinted the fracking ban could be lifted when Ms Truss sets out her package later today.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices and security to the top of the agenda, prompting calls for the government to rethink the moratorium it had imposed on fracking in England in 2019 in the wake of tremors in Lancashire.