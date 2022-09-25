Jump to content

updated

UK politics – live: Mini-Budget ‘act of vandalism’ as Labour conference gets underway

It comes as fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts continues

Zoe Tidman
Sunday 25 September 2022 09:31
Fallout and reaction to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget

Andy Burnham has called the mini-Budget a “flagrant act of vandalism” that threatens the “social cohesion” of the UK.

The Greater Manchester mayor has joined in criticism of Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plan that looks set to benefit the richest in society.

The mini-Budget included tax cuts for the highest earners, as well as scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses and a planned increase in corporation tax.

“You have a budget that splurges billions on the wealthiest people in the country and actually doesn’t do anything meaningful to get people through the autumn and the winter,” Mr Burnham told Sky News.

He added: “Honestly, I can barely believe it.”

It came as the Labour Party conference prepared to get underway in Liverpool.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to use the event to appeal to voters “sick and tired” of soaring energy costs and angry at “12 years of failure” under the Conservatives.



Mini-Budget ‘flagrant act of vandalism’, Andy Burnham says

Andy Burnham has slammed the mini-Budget and its tax cuts in an interview with Sky News this morning.

“You have a budget that splurges billions on the wealthiest people in the country and actually doesn’t do anything meaningful to get people through the autumn and the winter. So honestly, I can barely believe it. “

“Having been through a period of national unity, the way I would describe it Friday’s budget was a flagrant act of vandalism on the social cohesion of this country.”

Watch the clip from the interview here:

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 09:28


Good morning and welcome to our coverage of UK politics as the fallout from the mini-Budget continues.

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 09:26

