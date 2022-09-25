UK politics – live: Mini-Budget ‘act of vandalism’ as Labour conference gets underway
It comes as fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts continues
Andy Burnham has called the mini-Budget a “flagrant act of vandalism” that threatens the “social cohesion” of the UK.
The Greater Manchester mayor has joined in criticism of Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plan that looks set to benefit the richest in society.
The mini-Budget included tax cuts for the highest earners, as well as scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses and a planned increase in corporation tax.
“You have a budget that splurges billions on the wealthiest people in the country and actually doesn’t do anything meaningful to get people through the autumn and the winter,” Mr Burnham told Sky News.
He added: “Honestly, I can barely believe it.”
It came as the Labour Party conference prepared to get underway in Liverpool.
Sir Keir Starmer is set to use the event to appeal to voters “sick and tired” of soaring energy costs and angry at “12 years of failure” under the Conservatives.
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of UK politics as the fallout from the mini-Budget continues.
