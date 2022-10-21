Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After less than two months in the job, Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister.

It comes after weeks of chaos in Downing Street as Boris Johnson’s successor announced U-turn after U-turn and failed to get control of her own party.

She is the shortest-serving prime minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.

Three months after Mr Johnson resigned, another Tory leadership is due to take place to pick her replacement.

The Independent sets out the most likely contenders to be the PM as the Conservatives try and find someone to pull the party together.

The former chancellor and runner-up in the race to replace Boris Johnson is the strong favourite with the bookmakers.

Backbenchers have been discussing a joint Rishi Sunak-Penny Mordaunt ticket, if they can agree which one will be step forward to become PM in a “coronation”.

Rishi Sunak came second in the last race (Getty Images)

Mr Sunak allies will point to the fact he was the most popular choice with parliamentarians during the first stage of the leadership contest, winning the support of 137 MPs to Ms Mordaunt’s 105 votes.

Penny Mordaunt received a wave of support early in the race to replace Boris Johnson (PRU/AFP/Getty)

The current leader of the Commons, who emphasised the need to control inflation during her breakthrough leadership campaign, remains a favourite among many Tory moderates who want a change of course on the economy.

But by taking a top job in the Truss government, it could be she has already lost her chance to be the fresh start many MPs will be hoping for.

If the event of a very short leadership contest compromised of a few candidates, rather than a coronation – Ms Mordaunt would look to win over Boris Johnson allies who still resent Mr Sunak’s dramatic resignation way back in the distant days of early July.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace previously ruled out a run at the top job (PA Wire)

It emerged over the weekend that allies of the defence secretary have been canvassing support among MPs for him to front a takeover.

Mr Wallace decided not to stand for the leadership this summer, despite being very popular with the Tory grassroots, citing his desire to “focus is on my current job … keeping this great country safe”.

Could Boris Johnson get a Second Act as PM? (PA Wire)

Could the former PM – ousted in July after many, many months of frustration over his handling of Partygate and other scandals – make a dramatic comeback bid?

While unlikely, allies and enemies of Mr Johnson have spent the summer speculating on his desire to return to No 10. In his resignation speech he even likened himself to Cincinnatus, asked to return to Rome and lead as dictator.

Ex-adviser Dominic Cummings claimed Mr Johnson had quietly supported Truss’ campaign because he “knows she’s mad and thinks she’ll blow and he can make a comeback”.

Despite some regret in the party about removing him, the long poll decline under Johnson and his tarnished public reputation means he is unlikely to win the support of a majority of MPs, even if a contest were to take place several months from now.

WHO HAS RULED THEMSELVES OUT?

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt isn’t interested in becoming Prime Minister (REUTERS)

The newly-installed chancellor has already ruled out taking part in the latest leadership contest, within minutes of Ms Truss’ announcement.

Allies of chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would not be standing for the Tory leadership.

There has been speculation Mr Sunak could agree to keep fellow moderate Mr Hunt in place at No 11 if he succeeds in taking over at No 10.

But earlier this week Mr Hunt said he, his wife and his kids had all ruled it out.

Michael Gove will not try for the leadership (PA Wire)

Michael Gove

One hour after the prime minister announced her departure, Michael Gove made clear he would not be standing in the race to replace her.

It comes two months after the former levelling-up secretary said he is quitting frontline politics, bringing an end to a varied Cabinet career.

Mr Gove endorsed Mr Sunak in the previous contest and warned Ms Truss’s plans for the country were a “holiday from reality”.