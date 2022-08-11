Liz Truss ‘asked Nicola Sturgeon about how to get into Vogue’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon has said Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue.

The first minister said Ms Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after Ms Sturgeon told her she had been in Vogue twice.

Ms Sturgeon then said, during their brief meeting at Cop26 last year, the foreign secretary asked about how she could feature in the magazine.

Earlier in the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss dismissed Ms Sturgeon as an “attention seeker”.

Asked about Ms Truss’s comments during an LBC interview at Edinburgh’s Fringe festival, Ms Sturgeon said she initially thought “it was made up, it was a spoof.”

The first minister then said she had met Ms Truss during an event at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and Ms Sturgeon mentioned she had been interviewed by Vogue before their encounter.

Liz Truss met Nicola Sturgeon briefly at the Cop26 climate summit (Getty Images)

She told the audience: “That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue – and she calls me an attention-seeker. I said to her they came and asked me.

“I didn’t really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn’t actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time. It looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp. I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue before too long.”

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon (PA)

She continued: “I remember it because there we were at the world’s biggest climate change conference in Glasgow, world leaders about to arrive

“That was the main topic of conversation she was interested in pursuing. And once we’d exhausted that it kind of dried up. I’m sure we’ll have many more conversations about many more substantive things.”

Earlier, Ms Sturgeon discussed her interactions with Boris Johnson.

Comparing him to his predecessor, she said: “I think perhaps uncharitably I described my conversations with Theresa May when she was prime minister as being soul destroying. I look back somewhat fondly now on that.”

Ms Sturgeon said she and Ms May “differed massively” in their political beliefs but the former prime minister “took the job seriously”.

In contrast, she said her interactions with Mr Johnson were “one long bluster”. She continued: “You know, he was a third prime minister I’ve dealt with as first minister.

“It was literally like nothing I’ve ever dealt with before in terms of any senior politician You know, I’m going to be blunt here, he was a disgrace to the office of prime minister.”