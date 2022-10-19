Liz Truss news – live: Pension triple lock stays after Tory pressure on PM
PM’s pledge contradicts chancellor’s message of keeping ‘everything on the table’ in search for spending cuts
‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far
Liz Truss has contradicted her new chancellor Jeremy Hunt and announced pensions will rise in line with soaring inflation – after suggestions the pledge would be dumped.
“I have been clear that we are protecting the triple lock on pensions,” the beleaguered prime minister told MPs.
But moments later, Ms Truss refused to make a similar commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation that has topped 10 per cent again.
More Tory MPs have heaped pressure on her to quit as she insisted she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.
Two hours later, she pulled out of a visit during which she had been due to face media questions.
William Wragg, vice-chairman of the 1922 committee, revealed he had lodged a no-confidence letter in her to the committee.
Earlier another Tory MP said she was in “the last-chance saloon” as he warned she might have to soon quit.
Steve Double, who represents Newquay, is the sixth Conservative MP to publicly call for the prime minister to stand down.
“I think her position is becoming increasingly untenable,” he told Times Radio.
The Conservatives are waging a war on nature – it must stop
I hope the new chancellor will send an urgent note to Jacob Rees-Mogg, asking him to scrap his proposed Retained EU Law Bill – or, at the very least, to kick it into the long grass, writes Stanley Johnson.
Read Stanley’s full piece here:
Liz Truss aides ‘pretended her relatives had died’ to get her out of going on TV
Staffer claims only ‘minor people like aunts and cousins’ were killed off
Treasury encouraging soft stance on China, Sir Iain Duncan Smith says
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has hit out at the Treasury for encouraging successive governments to take a soft stance on China.
The former Tory leader claimed the Treasury was "very resistant to any kind of change", but said the "message is getting home to the government".
"We have to push them harder," he added.
"This is a wake-up call for them that we have got to go further and harder."
Truss aides ‘pretended her relatives had died’ to excuse her from TV
Liz Truss’s aides would concoct stories about family members dying to get the then-minister out of television appearances, it has been claimed.
A former political journalist who worked for the new prime minister when she was justice secretary said: “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor members of her family so she didn’t have to go on Question Time.”
Jon Stone reports:
Tories will be out of power for 100 years, predicts ex-Lib Dem leader
The prime minister is ensuring that the Conservatives will be out of power for a century, according to Tim Farron, former leader of the Lib Dems, of which Ms Truss was once a member.
PM pulls out of planned visit and questions
Liz Truss has pulled out of a scheduled visit this afternoon – two hours after telling MPs: “I’m a fighter not a quitter.”
No 10 has not given a reason for the last-minute cancellation of the trip to an electronics manufacturer specialising in defence and aerospace technology.
She had been expected to take questions from broadcasters during the visit.
Vice-chair of 1922 group lodges letter of no confidence in PM
A Conservative MP has revealed he has lodged a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister with chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench MPs Sir Graham Brady.
William Wragg, who is vice-chairman of the group, said he would like to vote with Labour on the fracking motion, but he would not because then his letter would not be counted.
He told MPs: “If I vote as I would wish, then I would lose the whip. I would no longer be vice-chair of the 1922 committee.
“I would no longer maintain a position as a chair of one of the select committees of the House.
“And indeed, because of that, my letter lodged with my honourable friend, the member for Altrincham and Sale West, would fall, and I wish to maintain that letter with my honourable friend.”
Full report:
‘Personally ashamed’ Tory MP submits letter of no confidence in Liz Truss
William Wragg told MPs he would like to vote with Labour to ban fracking because he is opposed to it
Great British Railways plan ‘delayed’ as Liz Truss pulls transport bill
The government’s plan to create a new body to run Britain’s railways has been delayed, the transport secretary has announced.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said a planned transport bill that would legislate to set up Great British Railways (GBR) would not go ahead in this parliamentary session.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Great British Railways plan ‘delayed’ as Liz Truss pulls transport bill
New body was set to run Britain’s railways from early 2024 but no legislation now due this session
Liz Truss is now Labour’s greatest asset. She must be protected at all costs
If she fouls up at Prime Minister’s Questions, then she’s out; if not, then she just staggers on, limping on as a caretaker towards her inevitable demise, writes Sean O’Grady.
Read Sean’s full piece here:
Truss is Labour’s greatest asset. She must be protected at all costs | Sean O’Grady
If she fouls up at Prime Minister’s Questions, then she’s out; if not, then she just staggers on, limping on as a caretaker towards her inevitable demise
Liz Truss contradicts chancellor by announcing pensions triple lock will stay
Liz Truss has contradicted her new chancellor Jeremy Hunt and announced pensions will rise in line with soaring inflation – after suggestions the pledge would be dumped.
“I have been clear that we are protecting the triple lock on pensions,” the beleaguered prime minister told MPs during PMQs.
Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick reports:
Liz Truss contradicts Chancellor by announcing pensions triple lock will stay
But prime minister refuses to make similar commitment to avoid real-terms cuts to benefits
‘Fighter not a quitter'
Truss says she is a “fighter not a quitter” and that she has acted in the “national interest” to ensure economic stability.
She repeats her argument about delivering on energy bills and NI.
She says she will deliver on disrupting the unions and that Starmer has “no plan” and has “no alternative”.
