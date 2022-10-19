✕ Close ‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far

Liz Truss has contradicted her new chancellor Jeremy Hunt and announced pensions will rise in line with soaring inflation – after suggestions the pledge would be dumped.

“I have been clear that we are protecting the triple lock on pensions,” the beleaguered prime minister told MPs.

But moments later, Ms Truss refused to make a similar commitment to increase benefits in line with inflation that has topped 10 per cent again.

More Tory MPs have heaped pressure on her to quit as she insisted she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

Two hours later, she pulled out of a visit during which she had been due to face media questions.

William Wragg, vice-chairman of the 1922 committee, revealed he had lodged a no-confidence letter in her to the committee.

Earlier another Tory MP said she was in “the last-chance saloon” as he warned she might have to soon quit.

Steve Double, who represents Newquay, is the sixth Conservative MP to publicly call for the prime minister to stand down.

“I think her position is becoming increasingly untenable,” he told Times Radio.