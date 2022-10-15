✕ Close Related: Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to comment on possible corporation tax U-turn

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he will have to make cuts to public spending to steady the economy after the disastrous first few weeks of Liz Truss’s premiership.

Mr Hunt admitted his new boss made “mistakes” and said “difficult decisions” were going to have to be taken to reassure markets and restore stability.

“Spending will not rise as much as people would like. All government departments will have to find efficiencies.

“And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want, some will have to go up,” he said, though it was not clear if he was referring to the corporation tax rise announced by the prime minister yesterday in a U-turn.

His predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly thinks Ms Truss has only weeks left as prime minister after she sacked him as chancellor and reversed key parts of their mini-Budget.

Mr Kwarteng believes that Ms Truss only bought herself “a few weeks” left in the job by forcing him out, according to a source quoted in The Times.