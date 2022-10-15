Liz Truss news – live: Jeremy Hunt says cuts needed after ‘mistakes’ in mini-Budget
New chancellor says he will have to make ‘difficult decisions’
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he will have to make cuts to public spending to steady the economy after the disastrous first few weeks of Liz Truss’s premiership.
Mr Hunt admitted his new boss made “mistakes” and said “difficult decisions” were going to have to be taken to reassure markets and restore stability.
“Spending will not rise as much as people would like. All government departments will have to find efficiencies.
“And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want, some will have to go up,” he said, though it was not clear if he was referring to the corporation tax rise announced by the prime minister yesterday in a U-turn.
His predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly thinks Ms Truss has only weeks left as prime minister after she sacked him as chancellor and reversed key parts of their mini-Budget.
Mr Kwarteng believes that Ms Truss only bought herself “a few weeks” left in the job by forcing him out, according to a source quoted in The Times.
Income tax cut may be step too far, says Hunt
Jeremy Hunt suggested the coming cut to income tax could prove unsustainable given Britain’s precarious economic position.
Liz Truss brought forward a 1p cut to the basic rate to next Spring, a measure she remained committed to despite U-turning on a planned higher rate cut and a corporation tax freeze.
The new chancellor today warned taxes may have to rise, though he has declined to give details.
Asked on the Today programme if the basic rate cut was safe, Mr Hunt said “we very much hope we can keep that but not going to make a decision now before looked at everything in the round.”
He went on to say any tax cuts “have to be sustainable”.
“They have to be tax cuts that people can see you can keep funding year in, year out.”
Hunt hints defence budget goal may be scrapped
Jeremy Hunt declined to commit to raise defence spending in line with Liz Truss's campaign pledge.
The new chancellor, who also stood for the Tory leadership on a platform of increased military funding, said the Ministry of Defence would not be free from his plans to find “efficiencies” across all government departments.
Both he and Ms Truss pledged to raise the defence budget to 3 per cent of GDP by the end of the decade.
Right wing Tory warns Hunt against tax rises
Jeremy Hunt was chosen as chancellor as a unity candidate to bring the moderate wing of the Tory party back into the fold.
But his appointment appears to have rankled some on the right wing of the party. Thatcherite MP John Redwood offered an early warning to the new chancellor about his tax and spending plans.
Tweeting after Mr Hunt said tax rises were coming, Mr Redwood said: “You cannot tax your way to higher growth. If you tax too much you end up borrowing more as you have a worse slowdown.”
Ms Truss has already committed to raising corporation tax, in a U-turn from her first chancellor’s mini-budget.
It won’t be austerity, says Hunt
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt denied he would take Britain back into austerity, after he warned spending cuts were to come.
“I don't think we're talking about austerity in the way we had it in 2010 when I was also in the cabinet.
“But we are talking about very difficult decisions in budgets where there is already a great deal of pressure,” he said.
Mr Hunt said details of what cuts he intends to make will have to wait until his 31 October fiscal statement but “all government departments” will be affected.
Paper round-up: ‘It’s over’ for Liz Truss
Today’s front pages follow below. All those included are focused on Liz Truss’s perilous circumstance.
The Mirror leads with “Time’s up” and Tory plots to oust the ailing prime minister. The i has a similar line.
The Times andThe Independent frame Ms Truss as fighting for “survival”, The Guardian has the PM “desperately clinging on to power” after a “day of chaos.
The Daily Star takes a lighter note with a lettuce-related pun.
Hunt won’t say where cuts will be made
Jeremy Hunt declined to say where cuts to public spending might be made.
The new chancellor used his first interview to warn “difficult decisions” would have to be made with “all government departments” set to face cuts.
When asked for details, he said: “I’m not going to make specific committments about specific departments now.”
The chancellor is set to lay out his economic plan on 31 October.
Jeremy Hunt admits Liz Truss made ‘mistakes’
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt has admitted that “mistakes” were made by the Truss government over the mini-budget and said “difficult decisions” will have to be made, in his first interview since taking the job.
Mr Hunt said cuts to public spending were incoming as he signalled a departure from his predecessor’s disastrous dash for growth.
“Spending will not rise as much as people would like. All government departments will have to find efficiencies.
“And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want, some will have to go up,” he said.
Ms Truss yesterday abandoned her plan to keep corporation tax at 19 per cent, after having previously U-turned on an income tax cut for top rate payers.
Mr Hunt said his first priority was to reassure markets after weeks of turmoil.
Truss criticised for 8-minute press conference that ‘did little to build support'
Reporters have called out prime minister Liz Truss’s refusal to take more questions at her press conference on Friday where she refused to apologise for problems created by her economic policies.
“Are you going to apologise?” one reporter asked as the prime minister left the room.
When Ms Truss was asked why she should remain the prime minister, she said she was “absolutely determined to see through what I have promised, to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom, to see us through the storm we face.”
“What I’ve done today is made sure that we have economic stability in this country,” the prime minister said, dodging another question on if she had any credibility left.
ICYMI: Prime Minister Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as new Chancellor
UK prime minister Liz Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as her new Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was replaced after just 38 days since he was in office following the economic turmoil unleashed by his mini-budget.
“As Prime Minister, I will always act in the national interest. Growing the economy remains our mission, ensuring people can get good jobs, new businesses can flourish and families can afford an even better life,” Ms Truss tweeted.
Allies of Mr Hunt are suggesting he would be the “chief executive” in the government while Ms Truss would be the “chairman.”
Poll finds Truss has failed to gain voters’ confidence with dramatic U-turn
Just one in seven voters (15 per cent) say that Liz Truss’s dramatic U-turn on corporation tax and dismissal of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have given them greater confidence in her leadership, according to a new poll.
More than half (52 per cent) said she was right to sack her chancellor following his catastrophic mini-Budget, against just 22 per cent who said she should have allowed him to stay.
But seven in 10 (71 per cent) said that Ms Truss cannot now regain the trust of the British public – including two-thirds (65 per cent) of those who voted Tory in the 2019 general election.
More than four times as many of those questioned by Savanta ComRes blamed Truss than Kwarteng (by 24 per cent to 6 per cent) for the UK’s current economic woes, while three-fifths (60 per cent) said they were equally to blame.
