Liz Truss has been warned that there is “no more time to waste” in tackling the cost of living crisis, after defeating Tory leadership Rishi Sunak in a bruising six-week race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile, Priti Patel announced she is standing down as home secretary and will not serve in Ms Truss’s government.

Ms Truss was warned she faces of one of the toughest in-trays of any new prime minister in decades as she is handed the keys to No 10 at Balmoral on Tuesday, with Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford among many insisting that “action is needed now” to “save millions from hardship this winter”.

In contrast with her campaign rhetoric, Ms Truss is considering freezing energy bills as part of a support package that could be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme introduced by Mr Sunak while chancellor.

Ms Truss did not deny support measures could cost £100bn, though she has repeatedly ruled out raising taxes to pay for new spending.