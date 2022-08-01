Tory leadership - live: Rishi Sunak insists tax cut pledge is ‘perfectly affordable’
Former chancellor makes promise to reduce basic rate of income tax to 16 per cent as ballots are sent out to Tory members
Rishi Sunak has said his pledge to cut tax is "perfectly affordable" as he defended his promise to reduce the basic rate to 16 per cent by the end of the next parliament if he becomes prime minister.
The former chancellor spoke to the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme earlier and insisted that it would be feasible to cut taxes while growing "growing public spending at a disciplined level and reducing our borrowing."
“That’s affordable within the plans that are already out there today. I think we can go further on the growth side because I think my plans will mean that we can drive up growth rates,” he added.
Elsewhere in the campaign, Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, vowed to “unleash” British farming through deregulation and won the backing of another high profile MP. Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor, has come out in support of his government colleague.
Both candidates will face a grilling in the second of 12 official hustings over the summer in Exeter at 7pm.
Tory MSPs back ‘child of the union’ Truss
Nine Tory MSPs have backed Liz Truss for prime minister, claiming Scotland would be "at the heart of the Union" under her leadership.
The foreign secretary has been described as a "heartfelt Unionist" by Scottish Conservative politicians Finlay Carson, Sharon Dowey, Murdo Fraser, Rachael Hamilton, Liam Kerr, Stephen Kerr, Douglas Lumsden, Oliver Mundell and Graham Simpson in a public comment.
The Tory leadership hopeful has previously insisted she will not allow a second Scottish independence referendum to be held if she becomes prime minister.
The handful of Scots Tory politicians said: "Having spent her early years living in Scotland Liz is a child of the Union.
"She knows from personal experience that we are stronger when we work together across the United Kingdom."
Sunak: my pledge to cut tax is ‘perfectly affordable'
Asked about spending on tax cuts and dealing with the NHS, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can do both, so if you look at the projections for the economy that are already out there, it’s perfectly affordable to keep cutting income tax over time whilst growing public spending at a disciplined level and reducing our borrowing.
“That’s affordable within the plans that are already out there today. I think we can go further on the growth side because I think my plans will mean that we can drive up growth rates.”
On borrowing, he added: “My judgment is embarking on a borrowing spree costing I think it’s far more than £30 billion now….I think we’re up at £40 or £50 (billion) at this point, I don’t think would be right. I think that would risk making the inflation problem worse.”
Farming, food security tops Rishi Sunak’s message for rural Britain
Rishi Sunak has pledged to do more for the rural communities of the countryside Britain by offering better food security, improved farming resources and reducing their cost of living.
In a message for the rural Britain, the PM hopeful said: “It’s a beautiful part of the country and I love returning here after a busy week in Westminster. But the Dales and Moors are not just the stuff of paintings and postcards, they are living and working landscapes – home to families and businesses”.
Mr Sunak said he will continue to “protect our countryside from those who don’t understand the rural way of life”.
“In short my mission has always been to do things ‘for’ rural communities, not ‘to’ them,“ he said.
Releasing his poll promises, Mr Sunak said: “I know the cost of living is the number one priority for people at the moment. As Chancellor, I announced £37 billion to help families with their bills – including cutting fuel duty. I also0 took the decision to allow farmers to continue using red diesel as part of our reforms to rebated fuels”.
“People in Yorkshire don’t hold back from telling you what they think. It’s clear from talking to people in our rural towns and villages that we need to restore trust in our politics and get on with tackling the issues that matter to them - be it the cost of living, support for businesses or access to healthcare,” he said.
Rishi Sunak says his proposal to cut income tax is 'responsible'
Rishi Sunak, elaborating on his proposal to slash income tax as he vies for the top job at No 10, said his poll pitch was “responsible”.
Saying that funding his proposed tax cut should come by growing Britain’s economy, the former chancellor said he wants “to give people a sense of where I want to take the economy once we grip inflation”.
“...As chancellor I was very keen to make sure that I started cutting taxes and what I’ve announced today builds on that and that’s because I believe in rewarding work and the best way for the government to signal that is to cut people’s income tax and in this parliament as chancellor I already said we’re going to cut income tax for the first time in almost 15 years and as prime minister I want to go further than that and cut income tax at the basic rate by a fifth to 16p, but I want to do that in a way that’s responsible,” Mr Sunak said.
“I want to make sure that we can pay for it, I want to make sure that we can do it alongside growing the economy, so that’s the vision that I have and I think it’s right that people know where I want to take the economy, but it’s entirely different to doing things right now that would make the situation far worse and endanger people’s mortgages which is not something I want to do,” he explained further.
Rishi Sunak says tax cut to be funded by growing economy as it is ‘not wise to embark on excessive borrowing spree’
Rishi Sunak explained more of his proposal to slash income tax on Monday, saying that it will be done by growing the British economy, cautioning that the administration will not turn to borrowing with the inflation looming.
The proposed income tax cut will be funded by growing the economy and being disciplined with public spending, said the former chancellor, who is in the race for the Conservative party leader’s role.
“I don’t think embarking on a spree of excessive borrowing at a time when inflation and interest rates are already on the rise would be wise,“ Mr Sunak warned on Monday morning just hours after he announced the ambitious reduction in income tax by 2029, provided he becomes the prime minister in a last-ditch attempt to win over Tory members before they start receiving their ballots starting today.
“But we need to also look beyond that. And that’s why I want to give people a sense of where I want to take the economy once we grip inflation,” he said.
Here’s what you need to know about the proposed tax cut by Mr Sunak:
Rishi Sunak vows to take 4p off income tax within seven years
The former chancellor, setting out his ‘radical tax vision’, faced renewed accusations of U-turning on tax.
Zahawi backs Truss: ‘Liz will overturn stale economic orthodoxy'
Nadhim Zahawi has backed Liz Truss to be the next Conservative Party leader, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.
The finance minister announced his support for the foreign secretary Truss and said that she “will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way”, he wrote in The Telegraph.
Mr Zahawi, who is also a successor of Rishi Sunak after taking over the office in early July, was eliminated from the UK leadership contest in the first vote after he failed to get the required minimum of 30 votes.
He is the latest member to publicly support Ms Truss, bolstering her bid in the crucial week of voting.
Read more about the prime ministerial candidate here:
Liz Truss: Who is the foreign secretary hoping to become prime minister?
Social media savvy ‘human hand grenade’ seen as continuity candidate and currently ahead of Rishi Sunak thanks to questionable tax promises and neo-Thatcherite branding
Rishi Sunak vows to bid for women’s World Cup in UK
Rishi Sunak is promising to try and bring a future women’s World Cup to the UK as he cheered for the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory as “transformational” for sport.
The former chancellor said he would immediately launch the review of women’s football recommended in a fan-led review by MP Tracey Crouch if he becomes prime minister, in order to “grow the opportunities” of the women’s game.
Mr Sunak, who is seen as the underdog in the race for No 10, watched Sunday’s match in a pub in Salisbury, Wiltshire, with local Tory MP John Glen after meeting Conservative Party members on the campaign trail.
Read the full story here:
Rishi Sunak vows to bid for women’s World Cup in UK
The Tory leadership hopeful congratulated the ‘game-changing’ Lionesses on their Euro22 victory.
Who are the Tory members who will choose the next prime minister?
Britain’s crucial week starting on the dawn on Monday as Tory MPs who have now voted five times to narrow the field of their leadership race down to just two candidates - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
This time around, a broader electorate will be presented to the party members who will vote for electing their next leader, clearing the way for prime ministership.
While it is not clear how many Conservative party members there are, because the party has stopped releasing official figures, they showed at least 160,000 people voted when Boris Johnson became the prime minister.
The figure is likely to be higher this time, the party says.
Read more on where do they live and what is their background here:
Who exactly are the 160,000 Tory members who will choose the next prime minister?
Members tend to come from particular backgrounds, age groups and parts of the country
Liz Truss vows to ‘unleash British farming’ through deregulation
Liz Truss has pledged to “unleash British food and farming” in order to improve the nation’s food security.
The British foreign secretary said she would “remove onerous EU regulations and red tape” if she becomes prime minister, without outlining in detail which laws she would abolish.
She also promised to tackle the labour shortages in farming, largely caused by post-Brexit freedom of movement restrictions, with a short-term expansion to the seasonal worker scheme.
Liz Truss vows to ‘unleash British farming’ through deregulation
Tory leadership hopeful promises to tackle labour shortages in farming
Rishi Sunak says will slash income tax by 20 per cent if made the PM
Rishi Sunak has announced that he will bring the basic rate of income tax down to 16p from 20p in the pound by 2029 in a potentially disruptor move as he competes with Liz Truss for the prime ministership.
This is the latest attempt made by the former chancellor to revitalise his campaign for No 10.
Mr Sunak said the £18bn commitment will be delivered by the end of the next parliament if he wins the contest as he boasted of the “biggest income tax cut since Margaret Thatcher’s government”.
But it was immediately seized on as “another U-turn” by a source in his rival Liz Truss’s campaign team, who criticised the policy by saying it was “jam tomorrow”. They added: “People need tax cuts in seven weeks, not in seven years.”
Read the full story here:
Sunak attempts to revitalise campaign with vow to slash income tax by end of decade
Former chancellor says he will cut basic rate of income tax from 20p to 16p in the pound by the end of the next parliament if elected Tory leader
