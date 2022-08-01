✕ Close Former Tory chairman Brandon Lewis says he supports Liz Truss because of NI protocol

Rishi Sunak has said his pledge to cut tax is "perfectly affordable" as he defended his promise to reduce the basic rate to 16 per cent by the end of the next parliament if he becomes prime minister.

The former chancellor spoke to the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme earlier and insisted that it would be feasible to cut taxes while growing "growing public spending at a disciplined level and reducing our borrowing."

“That’s affordable within the plans that are already out there today. I think we can go further on the growth side because I think my plans will mean that we can drive up growth rates,” he added.

Elsewhere in the campaign, Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, vowed to “unleash” British farming through deregulation and won the backing of another high profile MP. Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor, has come out in support of his government colleague.

Both candidates will face a grilling in the second of 12 official hustings over the summer in Exeter at 7pm.