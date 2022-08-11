Truss allies claim Sunak resisted attempts to cut Brexit red tape

✕ Close Tory leadership: Sunak emphasises handouts to tackle cost of living while Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’

Two Cabinet ministers backing Liz Truss to become the next prime minister said Rishi Sunak had resisted attempts to cut Brexit red tape.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that, when they had worked with Mr Sunak, he had “dug his heels in” on reforms only possible after leaving the EU.

In the Telegraph, they said the former chancellor refused to scrap the EU’s Solvency II rule, which makes it harder for the UK to invest pension funds in infrastructure projects, and the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

A Sunak campaign source denied the claims as “categorically wrong”, adding that Mr Sunak supported the idea of challenging the EU over unilaterally changing NI’s trading terms.

Mr Clarke and Mr Kwarteng also wrote: “Rishi has given up. He wants people to fear there is no alternative to sliding into recession and that the only option is to stem the bleeding with Labour-lite economic policy.”

It comes after Mr Sunak said he would offer more support to the most vulnerable amid the cost-of-living crisis, while Ms Truss pledged tax cuts and accused her rival of looking to impose “Gordon Brown style politics”.