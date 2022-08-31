Truss and Sunak prepare to woo Tory members in final leadership hustings

Tory leadership - live: Truss and Sunak to make final push to win support as hustings conclude
The two contenders are expected to share their competing vision to tackle cost-of-living crisis as voting comes ends on Friday
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are preparing for their last chance to woo members of the Conservative Party as leadership hustings come to an end on Wednesday.
The contenders are expected to exchange barbs over tax cuts as they attempt to provide competing visions for the UK economy, including their plans to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
They will make the final push in London before voting closes at 5pm on Friday with the foreign secretary tipped as the likely winner of the contest.
The former chancellor acknowledged himself to be an underdog but still believes that he can cause an upset to his rival.
Explaining the challenges faced by Boris Johnson’s successor in Downing Street, he told the Financial Times that it would be “complacent and irresponsible” for the prime minister and chancellor “not to be thinking about the risks to the public finances”.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has refused to rule out a bid to return to power after he steps down as prime minister next week.
Liz Truss denounced for her response to Pakistan floods
The UK’s official response to devastating floods in Pakistan has been denounced as “risible” by parliament’s international development committee.
In a letter to foreign secretary Liz Truss, IDC chair Sarah Champion said that the support of up to £1.5m announced last week amounts to less than 5p for each person affected by extreme rainfall which has destroyed at least 700,000 homes.
Ms Champion said she was embarrassed by the “pathetically small” level of assistance offered. And she said that the decision to deduct the sum from existing support to Pakistan meant that the UK was effectively providing “nothing”.
She demanded an urgent statement on the catastrophe from Ms Truss as soon as parliament returns from its summer break on Monday.
Read more in this report from Andrew Woodcock:
Liz Truss response to Pakistan floods denounced as ‘risible’
UK aid amounts to 5p for each of the millions of people affected, says Commons committee
Boris Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback
Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a bid to return to power after he steps down as prime minister next week.
Challenged repeatedly during a TV interview over whether he could “rule out a comeback”, Mr Johnson failed to answer, insisting that voters were not interested in “the fate of this or that politician”.
His comments came as he visited Dorset at the start of a “farewell tour” week of regional visits designed to highlight what he regards as the successes of his three-year tenure as PM.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Boris Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback
Voters more interested in broadband connections than fate of politicians, says PM
Truss and Sunak prepare to woo Tory members in final leadership hustings
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will make a final push to win over Conservative Party members as the leadership hustings conclude on Wednesday.
The pair will aim to woo members in London before voting closes at 5pm on Friday, with foreign secretary Ms Truss widely tipped to emerge victorious when the winner is announced on Monday.
They are expected to once again lock horns over tax cuts and their competing visions for the UK economy, including on their plans to help households with the cost-of-living crisis.
Regulator Ofgem has confirmed an 80 per cent rise in the energy price cap, which will mean the average household’s yearly bill will go from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.
Read the details in this report:
Truss and Sunak prepare to woo Tory members in final leadership hustings
The London event is the 12th and final official hustings in the race to replace Boris Johnson.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 31 August 2022 where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies