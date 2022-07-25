Truss-Sunak news – live: Rivals take part in TV debate amid ‘puerile’ leadership race
The Tories’ contest has been ‘embarrassing’, a Cabinet Office minister said
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are preparing for their first head-to-head debate on TV tonight after a senior MP made cutting remarks about the “puerile” Conservative Party leadership race.
The pair will be in Stoke-on-Trent to take part in the BBC One debate. The broadcaster’s journalists have said that “stakes are high” as Ms Truss is far ahead in opinion polls.
It comes after Cabinet Office minister Johnny Mercer warned that the Tories will be out of power in two years’ time if they continue on the “current trajectory” of “embarrassing” episodes during the contest.
His call for his fellow MPs to “raise the standards” came after MP Angela Richardson said that she had muted culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ on Twitter over her criticism of Mr Sunak’s expensive clothes.
Ms Dorries tweeted: “Liz Truss will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories. Meanwhile...
“Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”
Next week, 160,00 Tory members will vote on whether Mr Sunak or Ms Truss will succeed Boris Johnson.
Liz Truss says she would act “immediately” to help people with cost of living, by reversing National Insurance increase and a “temporary moratorium” on the green levy.
Tory Party leadership debate now live
Rishi Sunak: “As the situation changes on the ground, I’m always going to respond and support people.”
He says there “could be” a further package of support on cost-of-living if he is elected.
Labour has rebranded its press team account for the debate
Boris Johnson ‘wishes to stay on as prime minister'
Boris Johnson “does not want to resign” and “wished that he could carry on” as prime minister, according to a Conservative peer.
Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, a former Conservative Party treasurer, told the Daily Telegraph that the comments were made to him by Mr Johnson over lunch at Chequers on Friday.
Lord Cruddas is running a campaign to give Conservative Party members a vote on whether to accept Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader by adding his name to the ballot alongside those of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
The Telegraph reported Lord Cruddas as saying: “There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can.”
Downing Street has insisted Mr Johnson will step down once a new Conservative Party leader is in place.
In response, a Number 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has resigned as party leader and set out his intention to stand down as PM when the new leader is in place.”
Nobel Peace Prize winner Lord Trimble dies aged 77
David Trimble, the former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader and first-ever Northern Ireland minister, has died aged 77 following a short illness.
From 1995, he led the UUP for a decade and was instrumental in the negotiations for the Good Friday Agreement that ended the worst of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
His efforts to encourage his party to accept the pact won him and John Hume – leader of Northern Ireland's Social Democratic Labour Party (SDLP) – the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998.
David Trimble: Former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader dies aged 77
In 1998, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to secure the Good Friday Agreement
Police did not send PM questionnaire over lockdown parties
Boris Johnson was not sent a questionnaire by the Metropolitan Police before the force decided against fining him for attending two lockdown-busting gatherings.
The prime minister did not receive a fixed-penalty notice even though other attendees to the events – November 2020 and December 2020 – did.
The decision not to fine Mr Johnson is now subject to a legal challenge by lawyers at the Good Law Project campaign group.
Police did not question Boris Johnson about two lockdown parties he avoided fines for
Metropolitan Police issued fixed penalty notices to other attendees
Sir Keir Starmer now suggests he would renationalise rail
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is suggesting that he would stick with the party’s long-held policy of renationalising rail if the party came into power.
Earlier, it appeared that the Opposition’s frontbench was split by the issue of taking rail, energy and water into public ownership – policies put into the 2017 and 2019 manifestos by predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour wouldn’t nationalise the private companies and franchises because of the party’s new post-pandemic “fiscal rules”.
Sir Keir had said he agreed with her, adding that he would choose a “pragmatic” approach to nationalisation, while his deputy Angela Rayner and shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh reaffirmed their commitment to public ownership.
But, in a bid to clarify his earlier comments, Sir Keir told the Mirror: “Rail is probably different from the others because so much of our rail is already in public ownership.
“That is what I mean about not being ‘ideological’ about it. Pragmatically, that is the situation, and it’s going to be the situation for some time to come.”
Family of blogger jailed in Egypt say Liz Truss ‘disappeared’
The family of a writer on hunger strike in Egypt for 115 days have said foreign secretary Liz Truss has been too distracted by the Tory leadership contest to help them.
The relatives of British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah say they have received “no sign of life” from him for more than a week.
He has spent most of the past decade behind bars in Egypt and last December was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.
His mother Laila Soueif says she “fears for the worst” after twice being told her son is “refusing to come out” for her visits and that he had no laundry, finished books or letters to send out.
Ms Truss previously pledged to raise the case with her Egyptian counterpart, who she met earlier this month.
Mr Abd El-Fattah’s sister, Mona Seif, said: “We are living through a nightmare, waiting for the worst news every day, and at the point when we need them the most, Liz Truss and the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) have completely disappeared.
“We’re assured again and again that she will meet with us, but it never happens.”
Analysis | How do Truss and Sunak plan to fix the economy if they become PM?
Sir Keir Starmer has sought to draw the battle lines for the next election, vowing to put the economy at the centre of the debate with “growth, growth and growth” as Labour’s priorities, writes our business reporter Ben Chapman.
It should be fertile ground for the opposition, which has 12 years of lacklustre economic performance to point to. However, Starmer will have to fight against a lingering public perception that, despite their recent record, the Conservatives are the more competent party on the economy.
Some of the work has been done for him by the candidates for the Tory leadership – who have spent much of the past few weeks tearing into their own party’s record in a bid to score points against their fellow candidates.
You can find out more about their respective plans to fix the economy below:
Analysis: How do Truss and Sunak plan to fix the UK economy if they become PM?
Whoever emerges victorious in the Conservative leadership contest will face several huge economic challenges, writes Ben Chapman
‘Rail is probably different’: Starmer claims ‘pragmatism’ on nationalisation
Here is more from Sir Keir Starmer on the issue of nationalisation – as conflicting statements by members of his shadow cabinet cast confusion over Labour’s stance on public ownership of rail and utility firms, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves saying such a move was not compatible with the party’s new “fiscal rules”.
The Labour leader also indicated a retreat from a pledge he made when he was running for the party’s leadership in 2019 to support “common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water”.
“I take a pragmatic approach rather than an ideological one, I agree with what Rachel Reeves said this morning,” he initially told reporters in Liverpool. “Having come through the pandemic, it’s very important we have very, very clear priorities and that’s why we’ve set out fiscal rules already as an opposition.”
He added: “My mission is growth and underpinning that mission is a partnership arrangement with business, where the mission is set by an incoming Labour government and we empower business to work with us in delivering on that mission.”
However, he later indicated Labour would stick to plans to nationalise the railways, telling The Mirror: “Rail is probably different from the others because so much of our rail is already in public ownership. That is what I mean about not being ideological about it. Pragmatically, that is the situation, and it’s going to be the situation for some time to come.”
