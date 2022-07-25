✕ Close 'Good god no': Former Tory MP says she wouldn't rejoin party under Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are preparing for their first head-to-head debate on TV tonight after a senior MP made cutting remarks about the “puerile” Conservative Party leadership race.

The pair will be in Stoke-on-Trent to take part in the BBC One debate. The broadcaster’s journalists have said that “stakes are high” as Ms Truss is far ahead in opinion polls.

It comes after Cabinet Office minister Johnny Mercer warned that the Tories will be out of power in two years’ time if they continue on the “current trajectory” of “embarrassing” episodes during the contest.

His call for his fellow MPs to “raise the standards” came after MP Angela Richardson said that she had muted culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ on Twitter over her criticism of Mr Sunak’s expensive clothes.

Ms Dorries tweeted: “Liz Truss will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories. Meanwhile...

“Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”

Next week, 160,00 Tory members will vote on whether Mr Sunak or Ms Truss will succeed Boris Johnson.