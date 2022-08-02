Liz Truss news – live: ‘Bonkers’ axed policy ‘could have cost Tories next election’
Foreign secretary lambasted over ‘levelling down’ plans labelled ‘a ticking time bomb’
Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss’s rapidly-abandoned policy of slashing public sector pay for workers outside London was “just bonkers” and would probably have cost her party the next general election, an influential Conservative mayor has warned.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and former health secretary Matt Hancock – both Rishi Sunak supporters – were among those who likened the “poorly-judged” policy to the “dementia tax” fiasco which partly saw Theresa May fail to secure a majority in the 2017 general election.
Tory MP Mark Harper claimed that Margaret Thatcher “would be livid” over the £8.8bn hole left in Ms Truss’s plans after the U-turn, and urged the foreign secretary to “stop blaming journalists” after she sought to claim she had been “misrepresented” in entirely accurate reports of her press release on the policy.
Ms Truss also sparked fury after branding Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored, in comments at the Tory hustings in Exeter on Monday dubbed “deeply troubling” by Ms Sturgeon’s deputy, John Swinney.
‘Bonkers’ Truss policy would probably have cost Tories general election, Conservative mayor says
Liz Truss’s now-abandoned public sector pay cut plans were “just a bonkers policy” and a “hugely retrograde step” which would probably have cost the Tories the next general election if implemented, an influential Conservative mayor has said.
“Trying to suggest that nurses, police officers, forces personnel and others in the north of England doing the same job as their counterparts in the south and southeast should be paid less is just not going to fly,” Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen told TalkTV, adding: “It would have been hugely damaging had they stuck to it.”
He continued: “I genuinely think had that policy been followed through and had Liz been able to implement that as the prime minister it would have seen huge sways of the north of England not voting Conservative.
“We would have seen red wall seats go elsewhere ... and we would have lost our majority, so absolutely I do think the policy ... would have absolutely put at risk the general election.”
Asked about what the debacle showed about the foreign secretary’s judgement, he said: “It calls into question the people who allowed that statement to go out, did Liz sign it off? But fundamentally the important thing is she’s recognised this is a silly idea and she’s run back from it.”
‘Lying is in Tory DNA’ says Labour MP over Liz Truss U-turn
Liz Truss has been accused of lying after she claimed that she never intended to change the work terms and conditions for teachers and nurses.
Tory leadership hopeful Ms Truss told the BBC earlier today that her policy on regional pay boards had been “misrepresented”.
Mike Amesbury, Labour MP for Weaver Vale, who had resigned as shadow local government minister at the end of June, commented: “Good god, lying is in their Tory DNA make up isn’t it.”
It comes after members of the Labour frontbench, as well as some Tory MPs, criticised Ms Truss for her U-turn on public sector pay during the last days of the Conservative leadership race.
Boris Johnson’s successor, which will either be Ms Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak, will be announced on Monday 5 September after a vote of 160,000 Tory members.
SNP formally seeks to intervene in Indyref2 court case
The SNP has formally submitted an application to intervene in a case that could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for an independence referendum.
In a 15-page submission to the court, lawyers Claire Mitchell QC and David Welsh argue that it would “fair, just and reasonable” to allow the SNP to intervene in the proceedings.
Last month, the Lord Advocate – Dorothy Bain QC – asked the Supreme Court to decide whether a prospective Bill which would legislate for another referendum would be within the powers of Holyrood, filing a written submission that leaned heavily on any vote being purely advisory and not self-executing.
The court said it would hear oral arguments from both sides on October 11 and 12, and now the SNP has requested the chance to lay out its case for another vote as well.
The rules of the court, the submission says, allow for “any official body or non-governmental organisation seeking to make submissions in the public interest” to apply to intervene.
“In all the circumstances, it would be fair, just, and reasonable for the applicant to be granted permission to intervene in these proceedings in order to make submissions on the matters set out above,” the submission continued.
“The submissions will be of assistance to the court and no party will suffer prejudice as a result of the applicant being able to take part in these proceedings.”
Labour’s lead over Tories ‘shrinks to 1 per cent’ – YouGov poll
Labour has a 1 per cent lead on the Tories in a new YouGov poll that asked respondents how they would vote if a general election were to be “held tomorrow”.
YouGov said that Labour’s lead over the Conservatives shrunk in a “sharp move” from 7pts to 1pt.
It tweeted: “It will be worth waiting to see whether further polls replicate the extent of this narrowing of the gap before we can be certain of a Tory recovery.”
A total of 1,797 adults were surveyed on 27 and 28 July.
The government has said it is “deeply concerned” by claims that millions of factory farm chickens died during the recent record-breaking heatwave, prompting an investigation by officials.
The birds – confined to industrial farm sheds – suffered in temperatures of up to 45C and died slowly of heat exhaustion, it was alleged.
Some large producers made little or no effort to ease the pressure of the heat on the animals, the insiders told The Independent on condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs.
‘Demoralised’ civil servant accuses government of using sector as a ‘target'
A “demoralised” civil servant has lamented the onslaught of attacks on the sector by ministers and leadership hopefuls.
“It just feels as though we’re sort of puppets, and whenever the government need an escape or an easy way out, or a cost-saving measure, we’re a target,” they told LBC.
Labour frontbenchers attack Liz Truss over public sector pay cut U-turn
Here is some reaction from the Labour frontbench to Liz Truss’s public sector pay cut U-turn:
Tories such as Truss could think cutting public sector pay ‘is a proper levelling up policy', ex-No 10 aide says
Some Conservatives such as Liz Truss may think that her now-ditched plans to cut public sector pay outside of London “is a proper leveling up policy”, a policy expert has suggested.
Giles Wilkes, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government think-tank and former adviser to Theresa May, suggested this could be the case “because they think outside the South East the problem is the private sector struggling to attract good workers, who are drawn instead to relatively well-paid public sector jobs”.
