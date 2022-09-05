Jump to content
Liveupdated1662350968

Liz Truss - live: New PM to be revealed today as frontrunner ‘considers freezing energy bills’

Foreign secretary is expected to be named as Boris Johnson’s successor later today

Joe Middleton,Namita Singh
Monday 05 September 2022 05:09
Comments
Boris Johnson tell public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

Liz Truss is expected to be announced as the new prime minister today after a six-week gruelling leadership campaign.

Both the foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak have spent the last several weeks traversing the country and taking part in hustings in a bid to win over the 200,000 party members charged with choosing the next Tory leader.

Voting closed on Friday and the contest will draw to an end when the formal announcement is made by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, at lunchtime.

Ahead of the results being announced, several reports suggested Ms Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills to help households through the cost-of-living crisis.

The Times reports the package could be on the scale of the furlough scheme introduced by then-chancellor Mr Sunak.

The new leader is expected to make a speech following the leadership announcement, before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday.

1662350968

Kwarteng insists Truss would be ‘fiscally responsible’ as PM

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is expected to be Britain’s next chancellor, said Liz Truss will not blow a hole in the public finances as he strived to reassure markets ahead of the results of the Tory leadership race.

The ally of Ms Truss said the Treasury’s fiscal framework will be reviewed soon “given the severity of the economic shocks we face”.

Writing in the Financial Times, Mr Kwarteng said the new administration would “act in a fiscally responsible way”, even though there will need to be “some fiscal loosening”.

Mr Kwarteng said he would assess the key fiscal rule that debt should be falling as a proportion of the national income in the third year of the forecast to ensure it still worked for the economy.

My colleague Lucy Skoulding reports:

Kwarteng insists Truss would be ‘fiscally responsible’ as new Tory leader

Kwasi Kwarteng is tipped to be Britain’s next chancellor

Namita Singh5 September 2022 05:09
1662349668

Truss to consider ‘freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’

Liz Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the economic burden on households this winter.

Tipped to win the Conservative leadership race, the foreign secretary remained tight-lipped into Sunday about the kind of support package she might introduce as the residents face the prospects of soaring energy bills.

Reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times suggest that Ms Truss is likely to introduce an energy bills freeze in some form. The package could be on the sale of the furlough scheme introduced by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, reported The Times. Specifics of such a policy are, however, still being debated, according to the Telegraph.

Foreign secretary and Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss arrives to speak during the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on 31 August 2022 in London, England

(Getty Images)

Ms Truss had used an interview on the BBC on Sunday to insist that she would within a week reveal fresh support for struggling households, but repeatedly declined to spell out what those support measures might look like.

Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done. This is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them. That is why I cannot go into details at this stage. It would be wrong.

Liz Truss
Namita Singh5 September 2022 04:47
1662343020

Boris Johnson: Twenty one of the outgoing PM’s biggest gaffes from letterbox burqas to hiding in fridge

Boris Johnson is finally stepping down as prime minister after nearly three tumultuous years in power.

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP is being banished to the back benches, for now at least, after both candidates to replace him - Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - ruled out giving him a cabinet job.

But Mr Johnson himself, never one to shy away from the limelight, recently refused to rule out some form of politcal “comeback”.

And there has already been some speculation that he could have another “Trump-style” tilt at the Tory leadership in the future.

Much like Donald Trump, his political career to date has been littered with gaffes - some more catastrophic than others.

From insulting entire cities, countries and cultures, the Etonian schoolboy has offended many during his time in the limelight.

Here The Independent looks back at just some of Mr Johnson’s most damaging and humiliating blunders.

Burqas, kippers and Peppa Pig: Twenty one of Boris Johnson’s biggest gaffes

Taking a look back at some notorious moments from the ‘greased piglet’s’ storied career

Joe Middleton5 September 2022 02:57
1662339480

Where does Boris Johnson stand in the pantheon of modern British prime ministers?

He’s clearly not in the Churchill or Thatcher first class, and his personal flaws and precipitate fall from power means he’s demoted below the likes of Blair and Wilson in the second division. However, Brexit and his election success put him above May and Cameron, writes Sean O’Grady.

Joe Middleton5 September 2022 01:58
1662335880

Sadiq Khan calls for ‘Covid-style’ emergency support to ease pain of energy bills

London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson’s successor to immediately introduce a “Covid-style” support package to help families facing poverty because of soaring energy bills.

The Labour mayor said the next PM – whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday – must understand the scale of intervention needed over the cost of living crisis.

“With the spiralling cost of living already hitting those on lower incomes the hardest, it’s essential that the government take urgent action to help make ends meet,” Mr Khan told The Independent.

Adam Forrest reports.

Sadiq Khan calls for ‘Covid-style’ support package to ease pain of energy bills

Exclusive: ‘Pandemic-type’ package needed from next PM, says London mayor – as new survey shows positive impact of intervention during Covid crisis

Joe Middleton5 September 2022 00:58
1662332375

Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime minister

Joe Middleton4 September 2022 23:59
1662328835

Refugees minister quits government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’

Lord Harrington, who was appointed refugees minister in the wake of the war in Ukraine, has quit the government before a new leader takes over.

In government since March, Lord Harrington stressed his resignation is no reflection on either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and he instead feels it is the right time to leave a “temporary” position.

Boris Johnson was among those to pay tribute to his efforts, with the outgoing prime minister saying that the government would miss his “wealth of experience”.

Refugees minister quits government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’

Lord Harrington says process now in place ‘that means there won’t necessarily be need for minister like myself’

Joe Middleton4 September 2022 23:00
1662325235

Liz Truss warns she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defends tax cuts for wealthy

Liz Truss has warned she will make unpopular decisions as prime minister and defended tax cuts that benefit the wealthy as “fair”, despite growing calls to ditch them.

She pledged immediate action will be taken on soaring household bills if, as expected, she wins the keys to No 10 on Monday, with the promise of a plan within her first week.

But despite the gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to run to tens of billions of pounds, she said: “Britain has been through worse, frankly.”

Kate Devlin reports.

Truss warns she will make unpopular decisions as PM and defends tax cuts for wealthy

On cost of living crisis the likely new prime minister says ‘Britain has been through worse’

Joe Middleton4 September 2022 22:00
1662321635

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on his “true friend” and ally Boris Johnson, as the prime minister enters his final few days in office.

In an indication of the esteem in which the Ukrainian president holds Mr Johnson, Mr Zelensky has written a piece in the Mail on Sunday and spoken to the Sunday Times about his gratitude to the outgoing British premier.

In both, Mr Zelensky expressed his hope for future “close relations” with Mr Johnson’s successor, who could be in line for an invitation to visit Kyiv.

Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

Ukrainian president says he was ‘concerned’ when he found out there would be new administration

Joe Middleton4 September 2022 21:00
1662319835

Where does Boris Johnson stand in the pantheon of modern British prime ministers?

He’s clearly not in the Churchill or Thatcher first class, and his personal flaws and precipitate fall from power means he’s demoted below the likes of Blair and Wilson in the second division. However, Brexit and his election success put him above May and Cameron, writes Sean O’Grady.

Joe Middleton4 September 2022 20:30

