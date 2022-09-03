Liz Truss - live: Spending plan ‘risks £60bn black hole’ and police plan ‘meaningless’
Inflation and increasing government debt to blow hole in public finances
Liz Truss's plans for the economy could reportedly result in a huge black hole in the public finances by the middle of the decade.
Inflation, the rising cost of government debt, defence spending and the foreign secretary’s planned tax cuts could see up £60 billion wiped from the public purse, according to an analysis by the Financial Times.
Ms Truss is the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next week after the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest is announced.
Manchester mayor: Train firm Avanti West Coast in ‘last chance saloon'
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said it is "last chance saloon" for Avanti West Coast, after the rail company's managing director announced he was stepping down.
Phil Whittingham will quit as managing director from September 15 to "pursue other executive leadership opportunities" amid a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions at the train company which runs routes including the main London to Manchester service.
Mr Burnham, a Labour mayor, was highly critical of what he called "serious management failure" after he was not given plans on how to restore the firm's timetable.
"Finally, there seems to be an acknowledgement that major change is needed," Mr Burnham told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"What this reveals is that the reason given at the start of this reduced timetable is clearly not the true story. If you remember the company pointed the finger at the trade unions, so did the government. In doing that, I think the Government allowed the company to be left off the hook."
Asked if he was calling for the government to ditch the operator from the franchise, Mr Burnham said: "This company are in the last chance saloon because I cannot accept indefinite chaos on this railway line and the loss of those services."
He called for a meeting with the government, rather than "playing politics".
Senior Tory MP received donation from Covid testing firm
Tory MP Dr Liam Fox received a £20,000 donation earlier this year from a Covid-19 testing company that he reportedly contacted the former health secretary over.
According to an email seen by the BBC and the legal campaign group the Good Law Project, Dr Fox recommended SureScreen Diagnostics to then-health secretary Matt Hancock in 2020.
SureScreen Diagnostics would later be awarded a £500 million testing contract by the Department of Health and Social Care.
Read the full story here:
ICYMI: Voting closes in Tory leadership race after long summer of campaigning
Voting has now closed in the Tory party leadership race, with either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak set to be declared the winner on Monday.
Polling closed at 5pm, bringing to an end a long, fractious contest that dominated the summer and saw both candidates clash over competing visions for the country.
Dominic McGrath reports:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s UK politics coverage.
Voting has finished in the Tory leadership contest and the winner will be announced on Monday.
After that, either Liz Truss, the favourite, or Rishi Sunak will become the next prime minister.
Ukraine says it hit targets in region where IAEA team is working
Ukraine’s military said it had carried out strikes against Russian positions in the region around the southern town of Enerhodar on Friday, near a nuclear power plant where U.N. experts are working.
The revelation by the armed forces’ general staff was unusual, since the military rarely gives details of specific targets. A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency is gathering data at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, on the edge of Russian-occupied Enerhodar.
“It has been confirmed that in the region around the towns of Kherson and Enerhodar, precise strikes by our armed forces destroyed three enemy artillery systems as well as a warehouse with ammunition and up to a company of soldiers,” the general staff said in a Facebook post.
It did not give more details about the strikes. Kherson is about 300 km (185 miles) south-west of Enerhodar.
Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of shelling the nuclear power plant. Kyiv rejects the charge, saying pro-Moscow forces are responsible for attacking the facility.
Russia’s Gazprom announces Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe to remain fully closed indefinitely
Russia‘s Gazprom has announced a prolonged halt of natural gas supply to Europe through a key pipeline to Germany, citing the need for urgent maintenance work.
The Russian state-run energy company said in a social media post that it had identified “malfunctions” of a key turbine along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas from western Russia to Germany.
It said the pipeline will not work unless these are eliminated.
Tory chairman pays tribute to leadership candidates as voting closes
Conservative Party chairman Andrew Stephenson, marking the closure of voting in the Tory leadership race, paid tribute to the two candidates and party members.
The party said that nearly 20,000 members attended the hustings and a total of 2.2 million people viewed a husting online.
Mr Stephenson said: “This hustings programme has shown the strength of our party across the UK, with sold-out events filling Wembley Arena to Perth Concert Hall.
“I’d like to thank Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss for participating in what, at times, must have been a gruelling schedule in good spirits and giving our members the opportunity to question them up front and personal, answering over six hundred questions and putting themselves under the spotlight.
“During my tour of 80 seats across the country, I have found our members in good voice and ready to take the fight to Labour and the Lib Dems, and win that historic fifth term at the next general election.
“Whatever the result come Monday, I know our party is ready to unite around a new leader and tackle the challenges we face as a country ahead.”
