✕ Close Boris Johnson tell public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liz Truss's plans for the economy could reportedly result in a huge black hole in the public finances by the middle of the decade.

Inflation, the rising cost of government debt, defence spending and the foreign secretary’s planned tax cuts could see up £60 billion wiped from the public purse, according to an analysis by the Financial Times.

Ms Truss is the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next week after the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest is announced.

During the campaign, Ms Truss pledged to reduce murders and other violent crime by 20 per cent within two years if she enters No 10 Downing Street.

But a top police chief has today described her law and order plans as "unwise", "meaningless" and "soundbite-friendly”.

Chief constable Richard Lewis, the lead on performance for the National Police Chiefs Council, told The Guardian Ms Truss's pledges were "meaningless" without "further explanation".