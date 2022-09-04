✕ Close Boris Johnson tell public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

Liz Truss has pledged to take action on the cost of living crisis in the first week if she wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday.

While refusing to give specifics, the frontrunner has warned ‘not all her decisions will be popular’ amid concerns the government is not doing enough to tackle soaring energy bills.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Truss defended her planned tax cuts and denied they are a ‘gamble’

It comes as she has been warned the Tories are “deeply divided” and risk electoral defeat unless her cabinet includes a cross section of the party.

Former minister David Davis said Ms Truss should not repeat Boris Johnson’s ‘mistake’ of only appointing loyalists, and urged her to “knit the party together”.

“It is not just in the party’s interests but in the interests of delivering serious policy and winning the next election. None of those are possible with a divided party,” he said.

And Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this morning warned Ms Truss would be a ‘disaster’ for the UK if she governs as she campaigned.