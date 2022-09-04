Liz Truss - live: Frontrunner warns she will take unpopular decisions to tackle energy crisis
Ms Truss still refusing to give specifics on cost of living crisis plan, hours before she is expected to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory party leader
Liz Truss has pledged to take action on the cost of living crisis in the first week if she wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday.
While refusing to give specifics, the frontrunner has warned ‘not all her decisions will be popular’ amid concerns the government is not doing enough to tackle soaring energy bills.
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Truss defended her planned tax cuts and denied they are a ‘gamble’
It comes as she has been warned the Tories are “deeply divided” and risk electoral defeat unless her cabinet includes a cross section of the party.
Former minister David Davis said Ms Truss should not repeat Boris Johnson’s ‘mistake’ of only appointing loyalists, and urged her to “knit the party together”.
“It is not just in the party’s interests but in the interests of delivering serious policy and winning the next election. None of those are possible with a divided party,” he said.
And Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this morning warned Ms Truss would be a ‘disaster’ for the UK if she governs as she campaigned.
Lord Hammond warns cabinet must be ‘inclusive'
Lord Hammond said Liz Truss was a “formidable” chief secretary to the Treasury and could be a “very good prime minister” – but warned her cabinet must be “inclusive” and “reflect the talent across the Conservative Party”.
The former chancellor refused to publicly endorse either Ms Truss or Rishi Sunak for his choice of next prime minister, but told Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I look at the bookies’ odds, I look at the polling and I’m pretty sure we are going to have a Truss government.
“I have worked very closely with Liz Truss, she was chief secretary to the Treasury while I was chancellor.
“She was a formidable chief secretary, she works very hard, she’s very diligent and I think she can make a very good prime minister.
“She must do it by being inclusive, she’ll send a clear signal as early as Tuesday when she starts to form her cabinet and it must be a cabinet that reflects the talent across the Conservative Party.”
Former chancellor Sunak says ‘he hasn’t seen all the numbers on the nation’s finances'
Rishi Sunak said he does not believe the problem of rising energy bills can be solved “for everybody”.
Asked what he would do on day one about energy bills, Mr Sunak said: “I think this is the most pressing issue facing the country. I said that from the beginning of the campaign and that’s why I set out a clear plan and framework for how I would go about addressing it and providing support to people.”
He added: “I think everyone is going to need some help given the scale of the challenge. And then two other groups of people who will need further help. That’s those on the lowest incomes, about a third of all households in the country, and then the third group of pensioners.”
He said he would provide direct financial support to the latter two groups, but, asked how much people would get under his plans, Mr Sunak said: “It wouldn’t be right or responsible for me to sit here and give you the exact to the pennies and the pound amount, and that’s because I’m not inside. I haven’t seen all the numbers, the nation’s finances.”
“When you have a situation like this, I don’t think you can solve the problem for everybody and it would be wrong to pretend otherwise. But what I’ve done in the past is target the most help on the most vulnerable,” he added.
Truss pledges action on energy bills in first week but warns ‘not all decisions will be popular’
Liz Truss has warned she will take unpopular decisions as she pledged to act immediately on soaring energy bills if she becomes prime minister this week.
An announcement on energy security and costs will be made within a week if she beats her rival to become Conservative leader, she said.
Despite gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme she said that “Britain has been though worse, frankly.”
Sadiq Khan calls for ‘Covid-style’ emergency support to ease pain of energy bills
London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson’s successor to immediately introduce a “Covid-style” support package to help families facing poverty because of soaring energy bills.
The Labour mayor said the next PM – whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday – must understand the scale of intervention needed over the cost of living crisis.
“With the spiralling cost of living already hitting those on lower incomes the hardest, it’s essential that the government take urgent action to help make ends meet,” Mr Khan told The Independent.
Truss ‘committed to the current NHS budget'
Liz Truss said she is committed to the current NHS budget as she said her priorities would be primary care and GP appointments.
Put to her that by the next election the NHS will make up more than 40% of the day-to-day spending and if that can continue, Ms Truss said: “I’m completely committed to the budget we’ve set out for the National Health Service, but we do face real issues on the ground.
“Difficultly in getting GP appointments, difficulty in getting an NHS dentist, waiting times for ambulances are far too long. So, what I would do is appoint a health secretary who can tackle those issues on the ground.”
Speaking to BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, asked if the funding is sustainable, Ms Truss said: “Well, I think it is a priority for the public and it’s a priority for me to make sure we’re delivering for people.”
Asked if waiting times are going to come down and if people will get the care they are waiting for, Ms Truss said: “Yes. And what I would ask my health secretary to do is set out a clear plan of how we’re going to achieve that. But I think one of my key priorities would be primary care and GP appointments.”
Sunak says he will continue as MP if he loses
Rishi Sunak said he would continue as an MP if he loses the leadership election.
Speaking to BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg and asked what he will do if he does not win the leadership, Mr Sunak said: “I’m going to stay as a Member of Parliament.”
He described how he finished the campaign at home with his own party members of Richmond (Yorks), saying: “It’s been a great privilege to represent them as their Member of Parliament for Richmond in north Yorkshire, I’d love to keep doing that as long as they’ll have me.”
Hammond raises concerns over government borrowing
Former chancellor Lord Hammond says he would be “concerned” if the new government decides to “borrow hundreds of billions of pounds more” because this will stoke inflation, but he does not believe it will.
He told Sophy Ridge on Sunday the government “can’t just go out and borrow hundreds of billions of pounds more because that will only stimulate more inflation”.
Asked if he is “concerned” this is what Liz Truss will do, he added: “Well, I would be concerned if that was what the new Government decides to do.
“I don’t think it will, I think it will certainly want to do some borrowing but I hope that it will do some reprioritisation as well, reflecting the fact inflation is the challenge.”
“What you see is what you get”, Truss says
Ms Truss has described her style as a politician as “what you see is what you get”, as she appeared to reject suggestions of a need for a major shift in presentation from leadership candidate to prime minister.
It comes amid accusations she is attempting to ape Margaret Thatcher and, more recently, a suggestion from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday that if Ms Truss governs like she campaigns it will spell “disaster” for the UK.
Ms Truss said on the BBC this morning: “With me, what you see is what you get. I don’t make promises I can’t keep. I follow through on what I’ll say, I’ll do.”
Asked about how she will avoid the same fate as Boris Johnson, Ms Truss said: “I will be clear with the public about what we are going to face and there will be challenging circumstances, there’ll be difficult decisions to be made.
“Not all of those decisions will be popular but I will be honest about what we will have to do.
“I’m also somebody who is positive. And I’m clear that we can deal with these issues, that Britain has been through worse, frankly, in the past. We have the capability, we have the attitude, and we have the spirit to deal with the challenges.”
Truss defends tax cuts and denies they are ‘a gamble'
Ms Truss has defended her tax-cutting policies after criticism it was not the right approach to the crisis.
“To look at everything through the lens of redistribution, I believe, is wrong,” she told Ms Kuenssberg. “Because what I’m about is about growing the economy and growing the economy benefits everybody,” she said as she summed up her economic philosophy.
Asked where billions of pounds of funding would be coming from, she insisted that cutting taxes would raise revenue.
Discussing her plans for corporation tax, she denied it was a gamble.
“This is about not raising a tax,” she continued. “Last time we cut corporation tax, we saw the revenues increase. So, I don’t agree with the proposition that this is static, that it’s just a certain amount of money will come into the Exchequer.
“What I know is that putting up tax on business is not going to attract more businesses to invest in this country.”
Truss repeats pledge to act within first week
Ms Truss has repeated her pledge she would act on issues related to the cost of energy within one week if she becomes prime minister.
Ms Truss told Ms Kuenssberg: “I think we face some very, very serious challenges.”
“We face very, very serious challenges, which will take immediate action from the Government,” she added.
Pressed on what action she will take, Ms Truss said she would act within one week.
She said: “If I’m elected as prime minister, within one week I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and of long-term supply to put this country on the right footing for winter.
“What I want to reassure people is I will act, if elected as prime minister, within one week. Now what I can’t do, Laura, on this show, is tell you exactly what that announcement would be. We still don’t know the outcome of this leadership contest. So, it would be completely wrong.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies