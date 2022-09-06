Liz Truss says Britain can ‘ride out the storm’ in first speech as PM

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In her first speech as prime minister Liz Truss has said she will help Britain “ride out the storm” with a “bold plan” for the economy, the energy crisis and the NHS.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after returning from Balmoral, where she accepted the Queen’s invitation to form a government, Ms Truss acknowledged that difficult times lie ahead for the UK.

But she said: ”We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face.

“As strong as the storm may be I know the British people are stronger. Together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy.”

As Ms Truss’s cavalcade approached from RAF Northolt, it briefly seemed that her speech may be delayed by torrential rain which cleared the street of supporters who had gathered to applaud her.

But the skies cleared moments before her arrival, and a lectern was hastily returned to the street to allow her to make her brief address.

Ms Truss said she would “transform Britain into an aspiration nation” by focusing on three key priorities of the economy, energy and health.

On the economy, she stuck to her widely-criticised plans for tax cuts, which political opponents and economists have warned could fuel inflation.

She said a “bold plan” of tax cuts and reforms would drive her “mission to get the UK working, building and growing”.

Ms Truss gave no details of the energy plan, which she said would come by the end of the week and is expected to include £90bn or more support for power companies to fund a £2,50-a-year price freeze for domestic consumers and further help for businesses.

But she promised “hands-on” action to “deal with energy bills and secure our future energy supply”.

And she said she would “make sure that people can get doctors’ appointments and the NHS services they need”.

“Our country was built by people who get things done,” she said. “We have huge amounts of talent and energy and determination.

“I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain I know we can be.”

Among those in Downing Street to hear Ms Truss speak were Kwasi Kwarteng, who is expected to be named chancellor later this evening, James Cleverly, who is tipped for foreign secretary and close ally Therese Coffey, set to be health secretary.

Within moments of her address, Boris Johnson’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, health secretary Steve Barclay and transport secretary Grant Shapps announced they were leaving the government, following former home secretary Priti Patel and culture secretary Nadine Dorries onto the backbenches.

It is thought the trio - all supporters of Ms Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak - were sacked as the new PM prepared to form a government made up of her close personal supporters.

Ms Truss blamed the UK’s economic woes on “severe global headwinds” as a result of the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said she was determined to stand up for freedom and democracy in the face of Russian aggression.

“What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom, in enterprise and in fair play. Our people have shown grit and determination time and time again,” she said.

“United with our allies we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, recognising the we can’t have security at home without security abroad.”

The White House confirmed that Joe Biden would speak by phone with Ms Truss before the end of the day to offer his congratulations.

In a tweet, the US president said he looked forward to “deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression”.

Labour’s shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said Ms Truss needed urgently to reveal more details of her energy plans and ensure that energy companies, not taxpayers, pay the vast costs of keeping bills down.

“If Liz Truss really wants to make the right choices, then she - a former Shell employee - needs to decide that instead of siding with the big oil and gas producers and letting them get away with their windfall profits, she needs to take some money off them and help working people pay their bills this winter,” said Ms Debbonaire.

“That’s the choice Labour’s making and what we would do if we were in government.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for Ms Truss to cancel the winter energy price hike and call an immediate general election.

“The only way to end the cost-of-living crisis is to get the Conservatives out of power once and for all,” he said.