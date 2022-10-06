Liz Truss news – live: Tories ‘face election wipeout’ if PM stays on same path
Nadine Dorries warned her former Cabinet colleague that ‘you don’t win elections by lurching to the right’
Liz Truss speaks at party conference amid Tory turmoil
If prime minister Liz Truss presses on with her same “tax-cutting, high-borrowing agenda” she will trigger a Conservative “wipeout” in the process, a former Cabinet minister has warned.
Speaking with The Times on Wednesday, Nadine Dorries said she understood that the government needs “rocket-booster growth, but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
“You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on,” she added.
Ms Dorries said the Tories faced a defeat comparable to that of their Canadian counterparts in 2015, when incumbent Stephen Harper lost to Justin Trudeau’s Liberals after his party had been in office for a decade.
“If we continue down this path, we absolutely will be facing a Stephen Harper-type wipeout. I’m sure she’s listened and will stop and rethink,” she said.
Ms Truss’s popularity hit a new low after appearing at the Conservative Party Conference, and she is now rated lower than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn ever were.
Average mortgage holder on fixed rate will pay about £500 a year, says Labour
The average mortgage holder on a fixed rate will pay about £500 a year extra due to rising rates, the shadow secretary for levelling up has said.
Lisa Nandy told the BBC’s Today programme: “The really rapid acceleration in interest rate expectations immediately after the mini-budget was announced is what has caused this crisis for many families around this country.
“We estimate, based on Bank of England figures, that the average mortgage payer, who is coming off a fixed rate mortgage in the next year, and there are 1.8 million of them, will be paying on average £500 more on their mortgage bills as a direct consequence of this Government’s decision to crash the economy.”
She added that while this is a global problem, the Government’s mini-budget “poured fuel on the fire”.
Home Office ‘suspends official after discovering of racist Whatsapp messages'
An immigration official and ex-Metropolitan Police officer have reportedly been suspended after an investigation alleged he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp.
The BBC’s Newsnight reported Rob Lewis had created a group chat with other former Met officers.
The programme said it was shown messages from the group by Dave Eden, another former police officer.
The Home Office said it had suspended a member of staff.
A statement from the Home Office said it had “a zero tolerance approach to anyone displaying racist, homophobic, misogynist or discriminatory behaviour.
“Where we are made aware of such behaviour we will not hesitate to take decisive action.”
Meanwhile, commander Jon Savell, who is responsible for the Met’s professional standards, said the messages shared were “abhorrent”.
Adding to Savell’s remarks, commissioner Sir Mark Rowley promised to “be ruthless in rooting out those corrupting officers and staff, including racists and misogynists, from our organisation.”
Calm down and ‘keep it classy’, Tory minister tells colleagues
Welsh secretary Robert Buckland has criticised his colleague home secretary Suella Braverman’s “incendiary” language after she accused Tory MPs of staging a “coup” on the 45p top tax rate issue.
“If your intervention isn’t actually going to help the party then probably it’s better to keep your own counsel,” Mr Buckland told ITV’s Peston.
“I think that sort of language is far better than the language of coups and anything that’s too incendiary. Let’s all just keep it classy, shall we, and let’s all calm down.”
Truss speech shows government ‘rowing back’ on net zero
Liz Truss’s speech to the Tory conference was a “shameful” display of a government not taking the climate and nature crises seriously enough, environmentalists have said.
The prime minister made only one mention of climate change in her speech on Wednesday, and the issue only came to the fore when she was heckled by Greenpeace campaigners who unfurled a banner asking “Who voted for this?”
Read more from Saphora Smith:
Truss speech shows government ‘rowing back’ on net zero
The government ‘doesn’t seem to recognise there is a climate issue’
Conservative group condemns ‘amateurism and amorality’ of Liz Truss’s government
A leading Tory group has condemned the “amateurism and amorality” of Liz Truss’s government, in a blow to her hopes of regaining authority, writes Rob Merrick.
Bright Blue, a thinktank for party modernisers, hit out at the prime minister within minutes of her “growth, growth, growth” speech to close the Conservative conference.
It praised her “tenacity”, but warned the skeleton plan to kickstart the stagnant economy would “do very little” for the voters Boris Johnson promised to help.
Better education and getting more people into work – not an obsession with tax cuts – was the route to achieving the hoped-for 2.5 per cent annual growth rate, the thinktank said.
Read more:
Conservative group condemns ‘amateurism and amorality’ of Truss’s government
A leading Tory group has condemned the “amateurism and amorality” of Liz Truss’s government, in a blow to her hopes of regaining authority.
Politics explained: Back to school for Team Truss as Tory MPs seek more comprehensive leadership
“At the Conservative conference in Birmingham, unity was in short supply but Tory MPs representing different wings of the party were agreed on one point – despair at the unforced errors of the Truss government.
Some who had resigned themselves to losing their ministerial jobs when she took over are furious at the manner in which they were sacked. A similar complaint was heard about the government’s mini-Budget. Many Tory MPs are sceptical about the claim it was a communications problem that sent the pound to its lowest ever level. But they do think it was an unforced error.
And so to the controversy over Ms Truss’s eccentric boast of being the first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school.”
Kate Devlin explains how the prime minister’s education claim was barely true:
Back to school for Team Truss as Tory MPs seek more comprehensive leadership
The prime minister’s education claim was barely true, as Kate Devlin explains
Starmer calls for PM to reverse her 'kamikaze' budget
Sir Keir Starmer has renewed calls for Liz Truss to reverse her “kamikaze” budget as he warned families face “eye-watering” mortgage increases.
Analysis by the Labour Party suggests an average UK buyer coming off a two-year fixed mortgage could experience a £498 monthly hike if interest rates hit 6 per cent.
Labour has developed estimates based on the assumption that a homeowner has a 20-year mortgage term and they pay a 5 or 6 per cent interest rate once their two-year fix ends in the third quarter of 2022.
Mr Starmer says the prime minister and chancellor have “crashed the economy” with their unfunded tax cuts and warned mortgage increases will cause homeowners across the country “sleepless nights”.
Read more:
Photographer ejected from Tory conference says he was ‘manhandled'
A photographer who was ejected from the Conservative Party conference despite having a press pass has criticised security for “manhandling” him.
Staff photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), Tolga Akmen, said he had taken photos of Liz Truss crossing the bridge to get to the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, before moving towards the hall where the prime minister was set to give her speech.
But video on social media shows Mr Akmen, 31, then being forcibly moved by two men while he states “I’m not being aggressive” and “I’m a member of the media”.
Read more:
Photographer ejected from Tory conference criticises ‘manhandling’ by security
Tolga Akmen, from the European Pressphoto Agency, had been at the conference to photograph Liz Truss’s speech.
Nadine Dorries calls Truss’s plans ‘cruel’
Conservative former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries, a backer of Ms Truss during the leadership race, warned that the PM needs to change course or risk leading the Tories to a landslide defeat at the next general election.
Ms Dorries told The Times: “I understand that we need to rocket-booster growth but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater. You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on.
“If we continue down this path, we absolutely will be facing a Stephen Harper-type wipeout. I’m sure she’s listened and will stop and rethink.”
Liam James has more:
Former minister calls Truss’s plans ‘cruel’ and warns over ‘lurch to the right’
Nadine Dorries in plea for change of course as PM’s popularity hits extreme low
Truss to call for European unity at Prague summit
Prime minister Liz Truss is set to attend a summit of European leaders in Prague today after a difficult Conservative conference, where she’ll urge leaders to “address the fundamental causes” of energy and migration challenges.
Ms Truss is expected to meet Emmanuel Macron for a bilateral meeting today after holding talks with him during a UN summit in New York last month.
Downing Street said Ms Truss’s talks with Mr Macron and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will focus on migration and aim to secure progress on joint operations to disrupt people-trafficking gangs.
No 10 added that the prime minister will encourage countries to act more quickly to end Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies in light of its invasion of Ukraine.
Read what the prime minister is going to say:
Truss to urge united front against Russia at first meeting of new pan-European group
She will use the summit to highlight how the UK has continued to play a leading role in Europe
