If prime minister Liz Truss presses on with her same “tax-cutting, high-borrowing agenda” she will trigger a Conservative “wipeout” in the process, a former Cabinet minister has warned.

Speaking with The Times on Wednesday, Nadine Dorries said she understood that the government needs “rocket-booster growth, but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

“You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on,” she added.

Ms Dorries said the Tories faced a defeat comparable to that of their Canadian counterparts in 2015, when incumbent Stephen Harper lost to Justin Trudeau’s Liberals after his party had been in office for a decade.

“If we continue down this path, we absolutely will be facing a Stephen Harper-type wipeout. I’m sure she’s listened and will stop and rethink,” she said.

Ms Truss’s popularity hit a new low after appearing at the Conservative Party Conference, and she is now rated lower than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn ever were.