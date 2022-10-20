Liz Truss news – live: PM ‘has 12 hours to save job’ as more MPs demand resignation
These are ‘crunch days’ for the government, a Tory MP warned
Full exchange: Starmer grills Truss over 40-year inflation high and pensions triple lock
Liz Truss has 12 hours to save her premiership a Tory MP has warned, as more Conservative rebels call for her resignation
Conservative MP Simon Hoare said Thursday and Friday are “crunch days” for the government as a growing list of MP call for her to go.
Asked if Liz Truss is “up to the job”, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she could be but things “are not looking very good.”
“But I'm a glass half full sort of person. Can the ship be turned around? Yes. But I think there's about 12 hours to do it.”
More MPs are calling for Liz Truss to step down after another chaotic day in Westminster - which included mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote.
Lord David Frost, a former Brexit minister who backed Truss for PM, is the latest Tory to call for the prime minister go.
He said the party was going in “completely the wrong direction.”
More Tory MPs call for Liz Truss to resign
Hendon Conservative MP Matthew Offord becomes the latest rebel to call for Liz Truss to resign.
He said Ms Truss needed to agree on a “dignified exit” from No 10. He told the Evening Standard: “I can't see the situation being sustainable.
“She does need to sit down and discuss it with her Cabinet and with others to manage some kind of dignified exit.”
Tory MP Steve Double has joined calls for his party to unite behind a candidate such as Rishi Sunak to replace Liz Truss after scenes in the Commons that he said “were unprecedented and beggars belief”.
Reiterating his call for the prime minister to go, the St Austell and Newquay MP issued a statement saying: “The prime minister has lost control of the government and the confidence of Conservative MPs.
“For the good of the country, she needs to resign.”
Tory MP Henry Smith has called for Liz Truss to go as he warned “solid leadership” has been “distinctly lacking” from Downing Street in recent weeks.
He told Times Radio: "I think we need new leadership. I think she should do the honourable thing and say that her premiership has made the wrong calls, not just once or twice but consistently since coming into office almost two months ago, and that now it's time for strong leadership to come back to this country.
MP ‘does not know’ if she is still a Conservative MP after abstaining in fracking vote
Tory MP Siobhan Baillie said she does not know if she is still a Conservative MP after choosing to abstain from a key vote on Wednesday afternoon.
In extraordinary scenes at Westminster, cabinet ministers Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among a group of senior Tories accused of pressuring colleagues to go into the “no” lobby, with Labour former minister Chris Bryant saying some MPs had been “physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied”.
Writing on Twitter Ms Baillie said: “Environmental issues are hugely important to my constituents. I abstained on the vote last night, knowing the potential consequences. For those asking whether I am still a Conservative MP - I don’t know but I hope so.”
Truss wants to reappoint Braverman as home secretary ‘in new year,’ Tory MP says
Tory MP Steve Baker has said Downing Street told him Liz Truss would like to reappoint Suella Braverman as home secretary “in the new year”.
Ms Braverman dramatically quit the prime minister’s cabinet on Wednesday with a swipe at the direction of her government and has since been replaced by Grant Shapps.
But Mr Baker, who is MP for Wycombe, said that he was told by No 10 that the “prime minister would like to be able to reappoint Suella in the new year”.
He told Times Radio: “In the course of doing this media round, which I was asked to do by Number 10, I did speak with Number 10 and they invited me to say that the prime minister would like to reappoint Suella in the new year. So that is a measure of the resilience of the prime minister.”
‘Just a bit of mutual support is needed,’ minister says
Anne-Marie Trevelyan called for “mutual support” in the Conservative Party.
Asked if Liz Truss will still be in charge on Friday, the minister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Yes, she will.”
Put to her that a seventh Tory MP, Gary Streeter, has said the party should ditch the prime minister, Ms Trevelyan said: “Just a bit of mutual support is what’s needed.”
PA
Conservative Party ‘cannot delay’ in removing Liz Truss as prime minister
Conservative MP Henry Smith has told Matt Chorley on Times Radio that the Tory Party “can't delay” in removing Liz Truss as prime minister.
“I think events will probably gain momentum in the coming hours and days... I think members should be involved as much as possible in choosing the leader. But as you have pointed out, and many others, time is pressing, and we can't delay."
ICYMI: Liz Truss government rocked by day of chaos
It has been a chaotic past 24 hours in Westminster - which included the shock dismissal of her home secretary followed within hours by the threatened resignation of her chief whip.
Andrew Woodcock, our political editor, has more on what exactly happened yesterday:
Fracking vote ‘catastrophic result for our climate’ - Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn has drawn attention to what the fracking vote actually means aside from the Westminster chaos:
Liz Truss has ‘12 hours to save job,’ Tory MP says
Conservative MP Simon Hoare said Thursday and Friday are "crunch days" for the government.
Asked if Liz Truss is “up to the job”, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “I think she could be. I think it's... one can't say hand on heart today that there is a... if this was a career review, an employer sitting in front of a person looking at performance and outcomes etc, then the score sheet isn't looking very good.
“But I'm a glass half full sort of person. Can the ship be turned around? Yes. But I think there's about 12 hours to do it.
“I think today and tomorrow are crunch days. I have never known - OK, I've only been an MP for seven years - but a growing sense of pessimism in all wings of the Tory party.
“Usually it's one or the other, but to have it across the party should be ringing alarm bells in both Number 10 and Number 11.”
Home Office after Braverman departure
Here is Lizzie Dearden, our home affairs editor, on what’s going on at the Home Office:
