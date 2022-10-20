✕ Close Full exchange: Starmer grills Truss over 40-year inflation high and pensions triple lock

Liz Truss has 12 hours to save her premiership a Tory MP has warned, as more Conservative rebels call for her resignation

Conservative MP Simon Hoare said Thursday and Friday are “crunch days” for the government as a growing list of MP call for her to go.

Asked if Liz Truss is “up to the job”, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she could be but things “are not looking very good.”

“But I'm a glass half full sort of person. Can the ship be turned around? Yes. But I think there's about 12 hours to do it.”

More MPs are calling for Liz Truss to step down after another chaotic day in Westminster - which included mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote.

Lord David Frost, a former Brexit minister who backed Truss for PM, is the latest Tory to call for the prime minister go.

He said the party was going in “completely the wrong direction.”