Liz Truss boosted by backing of ousted Suella Braverman in Tory leadership race

Thursday 14 July 2022 20:31
(Getty Images)

Suella Braverman will back Liz Truss to be the new Conservative leader after she was ousted in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

The attorney-general will lend her vote to the foreign secretary in the third round of the battle to be PM, sources have told The Independent.

Ms Braverman was eliminated from the race on Thursday after finishing bottom of the second ballot with 27 votes.

If her backers followed her in endorsing Ms Truss, the support would bring the foreign secretary within touching distance of second-placed Penny Mordaunt.

The attorney-general, who said she made the decision after holding talks with Ms Truss, earlier singled out Ms Mordaunt for criticism, accusing her of failing to stand up for women in her apparent support of trans rights issues and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer”.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt maintained their places at the front of the Tory leadership race, receiving 101 and 83 votes respectively, in the ballot of Tory MPs.

Prominent Brexiteer Steve Baker is also expected to back the foreign secretary, who came third in Thursday’s round of voting.

“Suella has my complete loyalty. What she has decided, I will support,” he said.

More to follow...

