Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 rejects call for emergency cost of living budget
Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said it would be ‘a future prime minister to decide’ what measures were needed
Boris Johnson has rejected calls to introduce an emergency cost-of-living budget, reinstate regular Cobra meetings and recall parliament amid mouting pleas for urgent intervention.
Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said such matters would instead be up to “a future prime minister to decide”, adding that the outgoing PM has “no plans” to sit down with leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to discuss emergency measures.
It comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed there was a “vacuum” at the centre of government which has stopped it tackling the financial crisis bearing down on families.
The ex Labour leader told Good Morning Britain: “There’s got to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re asleep at the wheel - there’s nobody at the wheel at the moment.”
And speaking on Sky News this morning, Mr Brown warned that children will be forced to attend school “ill-clad and undernourished” if the government does not act to support people before 1 September.
Dowden says he has had no contact with Boris Johnson since resignation
Former Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden revealed he had not had any contact with Boris Johnson since his resignation in the wake of the two by-election defeats in June.
He said: “I hadn’t actually had any contact with Boris since my resignation, but perhaps that’s unsurprising.”
He added: “I’m sure we’ll speak to each other again once all this is through.”
September ‘too late’ to introduce emergency winter budget, says Brown
Gordon Brown said waiting until September to introduce an emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis will be “too late” for those facing “unpayable” bills in October.
The former prime minister told Good Morning Britain: “If you don’t act now, you cannot get the benefits to people by 1 October.
“If you wait until after the new prime minister is selected, that will be too late to get benefits to people by 1 October.
“It’s too late because people will be experiencing great hardship, an unbearable burden of unpayable bills in October.
“So that’s why I want Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, they may disagree on things but they should get together, agree that they are in charge of delivering an emergency budget.
“Parliament should be recalled if necessary. We can let this crisis develop so that we have an emergency we cannot deal with properly in October.”
Nobody at wheel amid cost of living crisis, says Gordon Brown
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has claimed there is a “vacuum” at the centre of government which has stopped it tackling the financial crisis bearing down on families.
The former Labour leader told Good Morning Britain: “There’s got to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re asleep at the wheel - there’s nobody at the wheel at the moment.
“You’ve got Boris and his chancellor who have been on holiday, and then you’ve got the two leadership candidates on the campaign trail.
“What’s happening at the centre of government is there is a vacuum and it’s got to be filled immediately if we’re going to protect people by October.
“I know from my own experience, you’ve got to act quickly to deal with the benefits and tax issues if you’re going to get the changes in by the time you want them to be in.”
Minister insists government not absent from economic crisis
The sports minister has batted away criticisms that key members of government are absent during an economic crisis.
It comes after it emerged that both the prime minister and chancellor were on holiday last week as the Bank of England raised interest rates from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per cent.
Interviewed on Good Morning Britain, Nigel Huddleston said: “I wouldn’t say it’s in limbo actually, there’s still a lot of ministers still doing their job.
“It’s summertime, a lot of the people are on holiday, a lot of people work very, very hard.”
Speaking from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he added: “There’s a lot of ministers doing their jobs, many of them have come and visited here, and met with dignitaries, supported trade and investment programmes, worked on foreign relations and so on.
“So there’s a lot of work going on.”
