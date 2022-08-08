✕ Close 'People will be going hungry': Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis'

Boris Johnson has rejected calls to introduce an emergency cost-of-living budget, reinstate regular Cobra meetings and recall parliament amid mouting pleas for urgent intervention.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said such matters would instead be up to “a future prime minister to decide”, adding that the outgoing PM has “no plans” to sit down with leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to discuss emergency measures.

It comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed there was a “vacuum” at the centre of government which has stopped it tackling the financial crisis bearing down on families.

The ex Labour leader told Good Morning Britain: “There’s got to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re asleep at the wheel - there’s nobody at the wheel at the moment.”

And speaking on Sky News this morning, Mr Brown warned that children will be forced to attend school “ill-clad and undernourished” if the government does not act to support people before 1 September.