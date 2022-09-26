Liz Truss news - live: Pound tumbles to record low against dollar as economists slam fiscal plan
Currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday
The pound plunged by nearly five per cent to an all-time low as investors ran for the exits after the new government’s fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain’s finances to the limit.
The currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts.
Economists have raised concerns over the financial credibility of prime minister Liz Truss’s government as the unveiling of such a plan came just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain inflation.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said he will resist pressure from within his own party to reverse Ms Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers because of fears it could deal a fatal blow to Labour’s chances of victory at the coming election.
The Labour leader dramatically pledged to reinstate the 45p income tax rate for Britain’s wealthiest people, abolished by Mr Kwarteng in his mini-Budget in what Sir Keir described as a “wrong-headed” Tory policy to “allow the rich to get richer”.
Welcome to the UK politics blog for Monday, 26 September 2022 where we provide the latest from Westminster.
