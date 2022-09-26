Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664166299

Liz Truss news - live: Pound tumbles to record low against dollar as economists slam fiscal plan

Currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday

Namita Singh
Monday 26 September 2022 05:24
Comments
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng says mini-budget will favour people ‘across the income scale’

The pound plunged by nearly five per cent to an all-time low as investors ran for the exits after the new government’s fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain’s finances to the limit.

The currency tumbled to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61 per cent dive from Friday when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts.

Economists have raised concerns over the financial credibility of prime minister Liz Truss’s government as the unveiling of such a plan came just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain inflation.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said he will resist pressure from within his own party to reverse Ms Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers because of fears it could deal a fatal blow to Labour’s chances of victory at the coming election.

The Labour leader dramatically pledged to reinstate the 45p income tax rate for Britain’s wealthiest people, abolished by Mr Kwarteng in his mini-Budget in what Sir Keir described as a “wrong-headed” Tory policy to “allow the rich to get richer”.

Recommended

1664165512

Welcome to the UK politics blog for Monday, 26 September 2022 where we provide the latest from Westminster.

Namita Singh26 September 2022 05:11

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in