Liz Truss news – live: Hunt abandons PM’s plans with taxes and cuts in ‘full budget’
New chancellor thinking ‘long-term’ after disaster of Kwarteng’s mini-budget
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt said to expect a “full budget” at the end of this month, as he signalled tax rises and spending cuts to follow Liz Truss’s disastrous handling of the economy in her starting weeks as prime minister.
This morning Mr Hunt gave an extraordinary series of interviews in which he indicated a decisive break with his new boss’s plan for growth.
He admitted Ms Truss made “mistakes” and said “difficult decisions” were going to have to be taken to reassure markets and restore stability.
The medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October will now “pretty much” be delivering a “full budget”, he said.
“We’re going to be talking about tax,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about spending, we’re going to be talking about medium and long-term plans.”
Mr Hunt was brought in to appease Tory moderates fuming over the damage done to Britain’s economic credibility by Kwasi Kwarteng.
But the former health secretary’s standing as a unity candidate looked in doubt as his appointment rankled some on the party’s right wing, with Thatcherite John Redwood warning tax rises would be damaging.
Labour members see ‘real chance’ of victory over Tories
Labour members have said their party has “a real chance” of winning the next election after 12 years in opposition.
The Press Association spoke to party members at Labour’s regional conference in Barnsley today after speeches from Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.
Following Sir Keir’s speech, Bradford councillor Shakeela Lal said Labour now had “a real chance” of winning the next election,” adding the party had a “really clear plan and idea” of how they would govern.
Jo Gogarty, 60, from Wakefield, who joined the Labour Party six months ago, said: “We’ve got a chance of winning an election. I think we have got the right direction - it’s a more strategic direction.”
Kevin Shutt, who has been a councillor in Grimsby for five months, said the situation in the country was “depressing”.
“I feel so sad we’ve reached this position where they just don’t leave, they’re just hanging on – that’s what they do.
Matt Patrick, leader of North East Lincolnshire Labour group, said the mood was “very positive,” adding: “There’s a growing sense of confidence that we really haven’t had for some time. Right now I want to knock on a few doors.”
Hunt’s October statement ‘effectively full budget'
The new Chancellor has admitted that the medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October will now effectively amount to a full budget, as he signalled a major shift in the economic policies that brought Liz Truss to power.
That statement, he told ITV’s Robert Peston on Saturday, would “pretty much” be delivering a “proper” budget.
“We’re going to be talking about tax,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about spending, we’re going to be talking about medium and long-term plans.”
Earlier, the chancellor had declined to be drawn into the specifics of the package he will deliver in two weeks’ time, but signalled neither the NHS nor defence spending will be immune from potential cuts.
He also declined to say whether benefits will rise with inflation, something demanded by a significant caucus of Tory MPs.
Jeremy Hunt: Who is new chancellor?
A look at Jeremy Hunt’s career so far from Thomas Kingsley:
Jeremy Hunt: Who is new chancellor and former health secretary?
The new chancellor signalled he will have a ‘clean slate’ when it comes to the mini-Budget
Political pundit Twitter was abuzz after Jeremy Hunt’s massive overhaul of Liz Truss’s government.
In a series of television and radio interviews this morning the new chancellor indicated he would abandon the spirit and remaining content of Liz Truss’s dash for growth by turning to a programme of tax cuts and spending rises to alleviate debt and reassure markets.
“Truss ran to be the antithesis of Sunak, she now governs as Sunak,” said LBC presenter Lewis Goodall, referring to the similarity of Mr Hunt’s plan to Rishi Sunak’s pitch for the Tory leadership when he ran against Ms Truss. Mr Hunt backed Mr Sunak in the race.
ITV's Robert Peston said Mr Hunt thought he was being pranked when he was asked to see Ms Truss yesterday. After this morning, "maybe the prank is on her", said Peston.
Sky’s Beth Rigby said Mr Hunt had “the air of someone who is now in the driving seat”.
Paul Waugh from the i suggests Mr Hunt said all the things Ms Truss knew had to change but did not dare to say in her much-derided press conference yesterday.
Scottish Labour leader backs Starmer’s call for election
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party is ready to fight a general election, backing the call of national leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland today, he said: “I think it’s clear Liz Truss is a lame duck Prime Minister. She’s Prime Minister just in name.
“Keir Starmer is absolutely right to demand a general election.
“He’s also right to highlight that we don’t want just this government to lose, we want to deserve to win.”
New polling released on 5 October by YouGov showed Scottish Labour on 31 per cent of the vote in a general election in Scotland – an increase of nine points.
Whip restored for Tory MP
We have had confirmation that Tobias Ellwood MP has had the Tory whip restored.
The chair of the Commons Defence Committee was suspendde after he failed to vote for Boris Johnson’s government in a confidence vote in July.
Mr Ellwood, a former minister, had argued he was unable to make it to the crucial vote as he struggled to travel back from a meeting with the president of Moldova.
At the time, he said he was “very sorry” he did not make it back to parliament in time.
On Saturday, the Bournemouth East MP tweeted that he was glad “to be off the naughty step & back in Pty as we enter this re-set”.
A spokesman on behalf of the whips office confirmed that Mr Ellwood has had the whip restored.
Boris Johnson pays tribute to murdered MP
Former prime minister Boris Johnson joined in with tributes to Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder.
Mr Johnson tweeted: “On this sad anniversary of the death of Sir David Amess we remember the many good things he stood for: campaigns for animal welfare, city status for Southend and independence for a sovereign parliamentary democracy.
A legacy that shines bright. “Thinking of Julia and the family.’’
Hunt won’t commit to real-terms benefits rise
Jeremy Hunt has refused to commit to benefits rising in line with inflation, suggesting the rift in the Tory party will not be healed by the new chancellor’s appointment.
The benefits rise is one of the fiercest matters of contention in the Tory party, with several cabinet ministers arguing that the proposed real-terms cut would harm the poorest amid a cost of living crisis.
Asked about the policy this morning, Mr Hunt said: “I am very sensitive to the needs of people right at the bottom of the income scale.
“I’m not going to make that commitment within hours of taking on this job, and indeed, the right time to do that is when I’ve seen the figures in the round and discussed them with the prime minister.”
Odds for Liz Truss to leave No 10 before the end of the year slashed
Odds on prime minister Liz Truss leaving Downing Street before the end of 2022 were slashed on Friday after she sacked her chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts.
Waning confidence in Ms Truss’s political and economic credibility follows weeks of financial turmoil as markets were sent reeling by former chancellor Kwasi Kwateng’s so-called mini-Budget.
William Hill made the embattled PM just 5/4 to leave her role before 2023 – down from 11/2 on Thursday – following her curt press conference announcing the U-turn on cutting corporation tax.
Odds for Liz Truss to leave No 10 before the end of the year slashed
The future of Ms Truss’s leadership appears precarious - and the bookies agree
Starmer says Truss ‘clinging on'
Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of desperately holding on to power after she sacked her chancellor to counter the backlash in the Tory party against her disastrous plan for growth.
Though Kwasi Kwarteng got the axe for his role in throwing the British economy into turmoil, “there is still one person clinging on,” the Labour leader told supporters in Barnsley on Saturday morning.
He said there were “no historical precedents” for the chaos that followed Ms Truss and her former chancellor’s mini-budget in which they launched several now abandoned tax-cutting policies that markets took to be reckless.
“No doubt we will hear plenty of laughable excuses in the coming days,” Sir Keir said. “After 12 years of stagnation, that’s all her party has left but even they know she can’t fix the mess she has created.
“And deep down, her MPs know something else. They no longer have a mandate from the British people.”
