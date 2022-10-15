✕ Close New chancellor Jeremy Hunt says some tax rates will have to go up

New chancellor Jeremy Hunt said to expect a “full budget” at the end of this month, as he signalled tax rises and spending cuts to follow Liz Truss’s disastrous handling of the economy in her starting weeks as prime minister.

This morning Mr Hunt gave an extraordinary series of interviews in which he indicated a decisive break with his new boss’s plan for growth.

He admitted Ms Truss made “mistakes” and said “difficult decisions” were going to have to be taken to reassure markets and restore stability.

The medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October will now “pretty much” be delivering a “full budget”, he said.

“We’re going to be talking about tax,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about spending, we’re going to be talking about medium and long-term plans.”

Mr Hunt was brought in to appease Tory moderates fuming over the damage done to Britain’s economic credibility by Kwasi Kwarteng.

But the former health secretary’s standing as a unity candidate looked in doubt as his appointment rankled some on the party’s right wing, with Thatcherite John Redwood warning tax rises would be damaging.