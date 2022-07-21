✕ Close Watch: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence with 349 votes

Liz Truss, is the strong favourite to be the next prime minister as she faces off against Rishi Sunak in the final vote of the Tory leadership contest.

Bookmakers’ odds on the foreign secretary shortened as she came ahead of former favourite Penny Mordaunt in the last round of voting by Tory MPs.

Rishi Sunak remained in front with 137 votes, while Ms Truss secured 113 votes to Ms Mordaunt’s 105.

The result signified the end of the bitter Westminster stage of the contest, which has been marked by “sniping” and “smears”, in the words of former contender Tom Tugendhat. The final pair of candidates will now spend weeks making their case before facing Tory members in a final ballot in September.

In a last-ditch attack, Ms Mordaunt’s campaign had claimed Ms Truss would lose a general election and put Tory MPs’ seats at risk.

But Ms Truss, who has polled ahead of Mr Sunak with Tory members, insisted she was the “only person who can deliver the change” needed.