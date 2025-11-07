Labour deputy leader’s views on party policy are ‘irritating’, says Labour peer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell’s views on party policy “really irritate me”, former shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire has said.

The Labour peer accused Ms Powell of “giving a running commentary and undermining” the government after she said plans to break the manifesto pledge on tax rises would damage “trust in politics”.

Ms Powell had said the government “should be following through” on its pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, amid mounting speculation Rachel Reeves is preparing to do so at the Budget.

open image in gallery Thangam Debbonaire accused Labour’s new deputy leader of ‘giving a running commentary’ ( PA )

Speaking to Times Radio on Friday, Baroness Debbonaire said: "It really irritates me... she clearly said, 'I am here to support the government'.

“She's not supposed to be there for giving a running commentary and undermining, she's a member of the Parliamentary Labour Party...

“I would really caution Lucy to think about the key role in the Labour Party as the deputy leader is to get out and campaign and we need a lot of that."

Ms Powell, who was sacked from Sir Keir’s Cabinet in September, went on to win the race to succeed Angela Rayner as deputy party leader last month after a campaign based on a call for the party to change course.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday, she said: “We should be following through on our manifesto, of course.

“Trust in politics is a key part of that because if we’re to take the country with us then they’ve got to trust us and that’s really important too.”

Ms Powell said the highly-anticipated Budget should be about “putting more money back into the pockets of ordinary working people”.

She added: “That’s what that manifesto commitment is all about. And that’s what this Budget will be about, I’m sure.

“It’s really important we stand by the promises that we were elected on and that we do what we said we would do.”

open image in gallery New deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell replaced Angela Rayner (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

It comes after the chancellor put the country on notice that sweeping tax rises are coming in her Budget in a major speech last week, warning “we will all have to contribute” to building a new future for Britain.

Promising to put the national interest above “political expediency”, Ms Reeves signalled she is ready to break Labour’s manifesto commitment not to raise income tax, personal national insurance or VAT.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that the chancellor has told the Office for Budget Responsibility that she is preparing to raise income tax later this month.

A spokesperson for Ms Powell later said she would continue to support the chancellor.

“As Lucy made clear in the interview the chancellor and prime minister make decisions on the Budget in the round.

“As the chancellor said this week, the context for this Budget is particularly difficult and Lucy will continue to support them on these issues.”