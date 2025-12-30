Police apologise to MPs over Maccabi ban claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Policing leaders in Birmingham have apologised to MPs after wrongly suggesting members of the Jewish community had backed a ban on fans of an Israeli football team attending an Aston Villa match.

West Midlands Police (WMP) admitted there was “no documented feedback” that British Jews wanted Maccabi Tel Aviv fans barred from the game at Villa Park before it took place on November 6.

Birmingham City Council has meanwhile said it plans to commission an independent review to learn lessons from the decision to bar Maccabi supporters from the match, which was taken by the local Safety Advisory Group (Sag) in October.

The decision by the Sag, which is made up of representatives from the council, police and other authorities, sparked political outrage including from prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

West Midlands Police assistant chief constable (ACC) Mike O’Hara earlier this month told the Home Affairs Select Committee of MPs the police had been told by members of the Jewish community they did not want Maccabi fans to attend the match.

In a statement of clarification issued afterwards, WMP said: “It was never the intention of the officer to imply that there were members of the Jewish community who had explicitly expressed support for the exclusion of Maccabi fans.”

Dame Karen Bradley, the Conservative chair of the committee, then wrote to the force asking it for further clarification of what ACC O’Hara meant.

In a letter responding to the committee, WMP chief constable Craig Guildford said: “We can confirm that there is no documented feedback from Jewish representatives prior to the decision being communicated which expressed support for the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.”

However, he added that since ACC O’Hara appeared at the committee, he “has been approached by members of the Jewish community who expressed that they agree with the Sag decision”.

“Understandably, many community members chose to share their views privately, offering their support in confidence”, the chief constable said.

He added: “ACC O’Hara and I would like to take this opportunity to formally apologise to the Home Affairs Select Committee for any confusion caused and would like to reassure you that there was never any intention to mislead whatsoever.”

Elsewhere, in correspondence between Dame Karen and Birmingham City Council, the local authority said it and the Sag had “learnt a great deal” from the fallout about the match, and were planning an independent review.

Richard Brooks, executive director of city operations at the council, added: “The Council and the Sag have been keen to learn from this experience and develop its processes for the future.

“Thus, the council and the Sag intend to commission a formal process of independent forward-looking review undertaken by an external law firm to ascertain what can be improved from a governance perspective.

“The review will be independent, headed by an individual with relevant experience from an independent law firm.”

Ahead of the match taking place, Sir Keir said he was doing “everything in his power” to ensure supporters of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv could support their team at its match against Aston Villa next month after an initial ban - but ultimately the match went ahead without away fans.

The PM condemned the ban on Maccabi supporters travelling for the match as “the wrong decision”.

Amid continued scrutiny of the ban, home secretary Shabana Mahmood has ordered the policing watchdog to examine how forces in England and Wales provide risk assessments to safety advisory groups, which inform on measures around high-profile events.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services will hand its findings to Ms Mahmood by March 31.

Maccabi Tel Aviv has meanwhile faced reprimand by European football governing body Uefa over alleged discriminatory behaviour by its fans.

This month, the team was given a suspended one-match away ban because of chanting by its fans, as well as a fine of 20,000 euro (approximately £17,500).