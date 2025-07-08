Macron state visit live: King and Queen welcome French president and wife Brigitte with Windsor parade
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales at RAF Northolt
The King and Queen have warmly welcomed Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron to Windsor, the French president kissing Camilla’s hand, at the start of a three-day state visit – the first by a French president since 2008. .
As they stood chatting, Mr Macron placed his hand on the King’s back, and gave it a few affectionate rubs.
Brigitte greeted the Queen with “la bise” – the customary French greeting of a double-cheek air kiss. The royal party and their guests stood still for the French national anthem.
The King had a burst blood vessel in his right eye, said to have developed overnight and said to be unrelated to any other health conditions.
Nearly 400 military personnel from the Army, RAF and Royal Navy lined the High Street along the ceremonial route and a 41-gun salute sounded in nearby Home Park in Mr Macron's honour.
Amid the pomp, military bands played British and French music for the crowds, and a Captain's Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, in their plumed helmets and shiny silver breastplates, and riding Irish chargers, formed a Guard of Honour.
The Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied the King's guests to the Berkshire town after meeting them at RAF Northolt in west London and joining them for the 14-mile car journey.
UK-France relationship as strong as ever, PM says
Britain's relationship with France is as strong as it’s ever been, the prime minister's official spokesperson has said, adding that he expected to make "good progress" during Emmanuel Macron's time in the UK this week.
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use this week's summit to try to get a 'one-in-one-out' deal on migration over the line, amid reports the agreement was close to collapse.
Asked whether there had been any progress on such an agreement, the spokesperson said: "Our joint work with the French is as strong as its ever been.
“You’ve seen their operational response along the northern coast intensifying in recent weeks.
“We continually talk and remain in constant contact on how our joint action can go further in ending the misery these gangs are inflicting."
King and Macron share warm moment amid pomp-filled Windsor welcome
The carriage procession swept into Windsor Castle’s quadrangle where an array of military units were in position waiting to take part in the ceremonial welcome.
Central was the guard of honour formed by two of the British Army’s oldest regiments: Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and F Company Scots Guards with the state colours of the regiments.
President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte were joined by the King and Queen on a dais, with the Prince and Princess of Wales stood nearby.
As the president and King stood waiting for their wives to join them, they shared a few words and Mr Macron warmly touched the King’s back.
The pomp and pageantry featured the Military Knights of Windsor by the castle’s sovereign’s entrance, a detachment of the Household Cavalry nearby and outside the equerries’ entrance was the King’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard.
King experiences burst blood vessel in eye
The King has suffered a burst blood vessel in his right eye.
The incident, which occurred overnight, is said to be unrelated to any of Charles’ existing health conditions.
Burst blood vessels in the eye, known medically as subconjunctival haemorrhages, are usually harmless and often resolve on their own without treatment.
Charles has experienced a difficult couple of years for his health, particularly after his cancer diagnosis.
Less than a year after his coronation, the King was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer, which was found while he was undergoing treatment for a separate issue relating to an enlarged prostate.
Since the news broke, the King has been undergoing treatment for over a year while he has gradually built up a return to public duties.
King and Queen warmly welcome Macrons
The King and Queen warmly welcomed the Macrons on the dais at Windsor, with the French president kissing Camilla’s hand.
As they stood chatting, Emmanuel Macron placed his hand on the King’s back, and gave it a few affectionate rubs.
Brigitte Macron greeted the Queen with “la bise” – the customary French greeting of a double cheek air kiss.
The royal party and their guests stood still for the French national anthem.
Mr Macron and the King later chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived.
Charles led Mr Macron into the landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.
King and Queen await the Macrons
Overnight the King has experienced a burst blood vessel in his right eye which is said to be unrelated to any other health conditions.
The royal couple chatted to guests on the dais in Windsor as the military band trumpeted out uplifting tunes ahead of the Macrons’ arrival.
The King and Queen arrived by car at Dachet Road in Windsor after travelling from the castle ready to meet Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.
Cheers erupted from the crowd as the state limousine made its way slowly down to the dais to the sound of the national anthem.
The Queen is wearing a bright emerald green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy.
Camilla is also wearing an emerald and diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen.
King and Macron to ride together through Windsor in historic carriage procession
The King and Emmanuel Macron will travel together through Windsor in the 1902 State Landau, followed by the Queen and Brigitte Macron in the Semi-State Landau, Buckingham Palace announced.
The third carriage, the Ascot Landau, will carry the Prince and Princess of Wales who will accompany France’s armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu and French culture minister Rachida Dati.
The final two Ascot Landau carriages will ferry French officials including Helene Duchene, the French ambassador to the UK, and General Fabien Mandon, chief of the military staff.
The processional route, lined through the town by the armed forces, takes in Datchet Road, Thames Street High Street, Park Street, Cambridge Gate, George IV Gateway to the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle.
