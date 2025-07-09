UK politics live: Macron visits No 10 as Starmer tries to seal ‘one in, one out’ small boats crisis deal
First day of Macron’s state visit demonstrates entente cordiale still remains strong between UK and France
French president Emmanuel Macron is set to visit No10 this morning as Sir Keir Starmer hopes to reach a deal with France on small boat crossings.
The PM hopes to strike a "one in, one out" deal to send small boat migrants back to the continent, in exchange for the UK accepting asylum seekers in Europe who have a British link.
Alongside Downing Street talks, Sir Keir and Mr Macron are also expected to attend a reception with UK and French businesses and an event at the British Museum on Wednesday.
Their spouses, Brigitte Macron and Lady Victoria Starmer, will have tea and a tour of Downing Street together, followed by all four having lunch.
On Tuesday, the King called on France and Britain to “lead the way” in the face of “complex threats” as he spoke at a star-studded state banquet.
Addressing MPs and peers in parliament earlier in the day, Mr Macron pledged the “best cooperation” between France and the UK on the illegal migrants Channel crisis.
Watch: King speaks of UK and France’s deepening co-operation amid ‘profound challenges’
Britain and France must shoulder burden of keeping Europe safe, Macron says in historic parliament address
Macron: Britain and France must shoulder burden of keeping Europe safe
Macron vows to resolve 'burden' of illegal channel crossings
In a speech to MPs and peers on Tuesday, Mr Macron promised to deliver on measures to cut the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, describing the issue as a "burden" to both countries.
He said France and the UK have a "shared responsibility to address irregular migration with humanity, solidarity and fairness".
Decisions at a Franco-British summit on Thursday will respond to "our aims for co-operation and tangible results on these major issues", Mr Macron added.
A senior Elysee source said: "The French president looks forward to working with the Prime Minister constructively on this shared priority."
Why are state visits 'cherry on the top'
The Macrons’ is just the fifth state visit since King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022.
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa had the honor of receiving the first invitation for a state visit during the new king's reign and spent three days in Britain in November 2022. The leaders of Qatar, Japan and South Korea have also received the full royal treatment.
More controversially, Charles has invited US president Donald Trump to make an unprecedented second state visit to Britain, which is expected to take place in the autumn.
While prime minister Keir Starmer is trying to bolster relations with the US, some UK lawmakers have questioned whether Trump should be awarded such an honor after he torpedoed long-standing norms for global trade, refused to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine and proposed moving Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.
"An invitation for a state visit is highly prized amongst world leaders," said Craig Prescott, a constitutional law expert at Royal Holloway, University of London, who focuses on the political role of the monarchy.
"Now, it won't necessarily turn an enemy into an ally, but it can be part of that broader diplomatic move to maybe get the best out of someone.
"It's that cherry on the top, but at times it could be a very valuable cherry."
Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' mother, hosted 112 state visits during her seven decades on the throne.
Starmer and Macron to hold talks on migrant channel crossings
Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron will hold talks at No 10 as the UK pushes for France to do more to stop migrant crossings.
The French president arrived on Tuesday for the first state visit by an EU head of state since Brexit.
It comes as the UK has been pressing for tougher action from the French authorities on the beaches along the Channel coast.
The Prime Minister hopes to strike a "one in, one out" deal to send small boat migrants back to the continent, in exchange for the UK accepting asylum seekers in Europe who have a British link.
Alongside Downing Street talks, Sir Keir and Mr Macron are also expected to attend a reception with UK and French businesses and an event at the British Museum on Wednesday.
Their spouses, Brigitte Macron and Lady Victoria Starmer, will have tea and a tour of Downing Street together, followed by all four having lunch.
What is a state visit?
State visits are ceremonial meetings between heads of state that are used to honor friendly nations and sometimes smooth relations between rivals.
While the king formally issues the invitation for a state visit, he does so on the advice of the elected government.
State visits to Britain are particularly prized by heads of state because they come with a full complement of royal pomp and circumstance, including military reviews, carriage rides and a glittering state banquet hosted by the monarch.
The events normally take place in and around Buckingham Palace in central London.
But the Macrons will stay at Windsor Castle, to the west of the capital. Buckingham Palace is undergoing extensive remodeling.
Who is the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron?
Government refuses to give details on France migrant deal
Government minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said he would not give a "running commentary" on negotiations with the French on a one in, one out deal for cross-Channel migrants.
But he insisted joint working with the French was already making a difference, despite record numbers making the trip in small boats so far in 2025.
The Cabinet Office minister told Times Radio: "I'm not going to give a running commentary on discussions on specific proposals.
"But with regard to the work that is going on with France to tackle the small boat crossings in the English Channel, we can already see that bearing fruit."
He acknowledged the high number of crossings in the first half of the year but added: "Our work with the French authorities has prevented 12,000 people from crossing the Channel. We've seized 600 small boats.
"Now, I'm not saying for a moment this isn't a difficult problem to solve. There is no silver bullet for it, but that work with the French, that joint work with the French, is hugely important, and it will only deepen. "
What is coming up today?
This morning, Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron will hold talks at No 10 as the UK pushes for France to do more to stop migrant crossings.
Mr and Mrs Macron will also privately visit St George's Chapel, Windsor, to lay flowers on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.
The King will then show President Macron the Windsor Castle Gardens before they are joined by the Queen and Mrs Macron.
In the afternoon, the Macrons will join the PM and Lady Starmer for lunch at 10 Downing Street.
By the evening, the Macrons, joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will attend a banquet at Guildhall, given by the Lord Mayor and City of London Corporation.
Pomp, pageantry and politesse greet Macron in display of British royals' soft power
The French Tricolor and Britain's Union flag hang from the standards near Windsor Castle. The carriages are primed, the tiaras polished.
French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived in Britain on Tuesday at the start of a state visit as the two countries highlight their long friendship with conspicuous displays of military pomp, golden carriages and royal toasts.
The backdrop for day one is Windsor Castle, a royal fortress for over 900 years that remains a working palace today.
Prince William and the Princess of Wales greeted the Macrons at RAF Northolt outside London.
King Charles III later formally welcomed the couple later at Windsor Castle, where they rode in a horse-drawn carriage and reviewed a military guard of honor. The first day ended with a state banquet at the castle.
Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to France in September 2023 in a visit that highlighted the historic ties between Britain and its closest European neighbor.
That royal trip came after years of sometimes prickly relations strained by Britain's exit from the European Union and disagreements over the growing number of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.
President Macron's arrival in Britain marks the first state visit by a French head of state since President Nicolas Sarkozy traveled to London in 2008.
