✕ Close Matt Hancock accused of ‘having affair with close aide’ Gina Coladangelo

Health secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of cheating on his wife with a close friend and lobbyist who is a taxpayer-funded adviser for the government, according to a report.

The Sun claimed that Mr Hancock was caught on camera kissing Gina Coladangelo, with the newspaper publishing security camera pictures reportedly taken on 6 May.

It was revealed in November that Ms Coladangelo had been given a role as a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), despite there being no public record of the appointment.

DHSC was not immediately available to comment on the report on Friday morning.

It comes after a difficult few weeks for the health secretary following revelations that Boris Johnson called him “hopeless” during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.