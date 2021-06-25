Matt Hancock accused of ‘having affair with close aide’

Matt Hancock news - live: Health secretary accused of ‘affair with close aide’ amid Delta variant crisis
Health secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of cheating on his wife with a close friend and lobbyist who is a taxpayer-funded adviser for the government, according to a report.
The Sun claimed that Mr Hancock was caught on camera kissing Gina Coladangelo, with the newspaper publishing security camera pictures reportedly taken on 6 May.
It was revealed in November that Ms Coladangelo had been given a role as a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), despite there being no public record of the appointment.
DHSC was not immediately available to comment on the report on Friday morning.
It comes after a difficult few weeks for the health secretary following revelations that Boris Johnson called him “hopeless” during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
One of the Sun’s reporters who broke the story is not convinced by that “entirely privately” line from the transport secretary...
Minister refuses to comment on ‘entirely personal’ matter of alleged affair
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said he will not comment on Matt Hancock’s alleged affair with one of his aides as he described the issue as an “entirely personal” matter.
Mr Shapps told Sky News that former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo - who the health secretary met at university - would have had to go through an “incredibly rigorous” process to get her job in the Department of Health and Social Care.
When asked about the rules around appointing friends to government positions, he added: “First of all, I think the actual issue is entirely personal for Matt Hancock.
“In terms of rules, anyone who has been appointed has to go through an incredibly rigorous process in government, so whatever the rules are, the rules will have to be followed.
“There are no short cuts to that, as anyone who has had anything to do with the appointments system in the Civil Service knows. There are very strict rules in place.”
You can find more details below:
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics today.
