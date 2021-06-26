Matt Hancock news – live: Growing pressure for health secretary to resign as majority want him to stand down
Calls for Matt Hancock to resign have intensified after a snap poll by Savanta ComRes found that a clear majority of 58 per cent – including 46 per cent of Tory supporters – thought he should step aside, against just 25 per cent who said he should not.
The Labour Party has called for an investigation into the health secretary’s lockdown-breaching relationship with an aide, with deputy leader Angela Rayner saying in a letter to Boris Johnson that the senior minister had “failed to declare that he was engaged in a relationship with someone who he personally appointed at taxpayers’ expense to serve as an adviser”.
“Such a failure would appear to be a further breach of the ministerial code, which in these circumstances should surely result in his removal from office,” she said.
Mr Hancock, 42, acknowledged on Saturday that his embrace with married 43-year-old Gina Coladangelo had broken social distancing rules and said he was “very sorry”. But he made clear that he intended to fight to keep his job, and Mr Johnson later said he accepted his minister’s apology.
The prime minister has already declared that he considers the matter “closed”. A Downing Street spokesperson added the Mr Johnson continued to have “full confidence” in Mr Hancock.
‘Private lives are private,’ says Currie
Still talking to Times Radio, Edwina Currie said “private lives are private”.
Ms Currie, who had an affair with former prime minister John Major when both were married in the 1980s, told the station: “My own feeling is that private lives are private - they’ve obviously got some explaining to do to their families, but other than that it’s none of our business.
“I think also we should be very wary of being terribly censorious and pious that we want perfect behaviour from ministers.
“I think things have moved on quite substantially, in particular ways that I welcome - and not just because of my own background - I think if we’re looking for saints we’re going to end up with repeats of Theresa May.”
She added she thinks the public “judge ministers on outcomes”.
“And just as this photo was appearing, we had the most vaccinated nation in the world, which is actually I think what the government ought to have been doing, what the public had been hoping for, it makes a huge difference - that’s the kind of judgment I think most people outside the Westminster bubble will be making,” she said.
Edwina Currie ‘couldn’t care less’ about video of Hancock
Former Tory minister Edwina Currie has said she “couldn’t care less and I don’t think the electorate could either” about reports of Matt Hancock’s affair, adding Boris Johnson will not sack him due to the PM’s own “colourful history”.
“It’s a very thin catalogue of fault - I can’t see Boris with his rather more colourful history giving someone the boot because of stuff like that,” Ms Currie told Times Radio: “Of course he shouldn’t have done it, but as long as Matt Hancock is doing his job properly, I think that’s fine.”
She added: “I couldn’t care less and I don’t think the electorate could either.”
When asked what her advice would be for Gina Coladangelo, the woman seen kissing Mr Hancock in CCTV footage, she said: “Keep your head down. She is not the target here, the target here is the secretary of state for health who is a key member of government especially in a pandemic.
“This is politics, and politics and piety don’t go well together, and I would be - I’m sure Boris feels exactly the same - very reluctant indeed to respond to headlines saying ‘this minister should resign’.”
Families of Covid patients criticise Hancock’s breach of regulations
Matt Hancock’s breach of social distancing could damage government messaging on fighting coronavirus, according to families of Covid victims.
The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said failing to sack Mr Hancock could lead to people breaking the rules.
Rivka Gottlieb, from the campaign group, told BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight: “If he were to announce another lockdown or further regulations why would anybody listen to someone who doesn’t follow the rules themselves? It’s a bit like the Cummings effect.”
Health secretary faces ‘barrage of questions,’ says reporter who broke story
The Sun’s Harry Cole – one of the reporters who broke the story – predicts Matt Hancock will be hit with a barrage of questions at his next public event.
Hancock keeps job as PM accepts minister’s apology
In case you missed it. The prime minister has been branded “spineless” after brushing aside demands to sack Matt Hancock, who was caught on camera in a romantic clinch in his departmental office with a longtime friend whom he had put on the government payroll.
The Labour chair, Anneliese Dodds, insisted the cabinet minister’s actions amounted to “a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest” that rendered his position “hopelessly untenable”. And Tory peer Sayeeda Warsi said: “I think it’s a bad decision by Matt and a bad decision by the PM.”
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Matt Hancock stays in job as Boris Johnson accepts his apology
Pressure grows for investigation as prime minister branded ‘spineless’ for failure to act
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK politics as Matt Hancock continues to be criticised for his lockdown tryst with an aide, Gina Coladangelo.
