Matt Hancock has quit over his lockdown-breaching ‘clinch’ with taxpayer-funded aide Gina Coladangelo.

His resignation, which was announced at 6.15pm, came after at least two Tory MPs went on the record to call for him to go.

Sajid Javid will return to the cabinet after being named as Hancock’s replacement.

Barely an hour after his appoinment, arch-enemy Dominic Cummings attacked him as ‘useless’ and said he would be ‘awful for the NHS’.

Mr Hancock is believed to be staying at the couple’s constituency home in Suffolk and is reported to have left his wife, who remains at their London home with their children.