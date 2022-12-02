Matt Hancock blames infected staff for bringing Covid into care homes

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Former health secretary Matt Hancock has blamed infected staff for bringing the Covid virus into care homes, which saw thousands of deaths of elderly residents during the pandemic.

In his diary of the coronavirus pandemic, serialised in the Daily Mail, Mr Hancock insisted that only a small proportion of cases – as few as 1.2 per cent – were caused by his decision to discharge patients from hospital without testing.

And he accused some care home bosses of “unscrupulously” using workers infected with the virus, in behaviour which he blasted as “scandalous”.

The former minister – who quit after breaching social distancing guidelines in an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo and has recently starred on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! – said that he warned cabinet two months before the first Covid lockdown that deaths in the UK could reach 820,000.

But he said that the reaction of cabinet colleagues was “somewhat ‘shrug shrug’” and claimed that then prime minister Boris Johnson told him when first warned about the novel virus in China on 7 January 2020: “You keep an eye on it. It will probably go away.”

Mr Hancock claimed that Mr Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings delayed the government’s response to coronavirus because he thought it was “a distraction from our official withdrawal from the EU” that month.

It was not until 24 February that Mr Cummings “finally turned his attention to coronavirus”, he said.