Matt Hancock blames infected staff for bringing Covid into care homes

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 02 December 2022 17:49
<p>Matt Hancock returns to the Houses of Parliament (Lucy North/PA)</p>

Matt Hancock returns to the Houses of Parliament (Lucy North/PA)

(PA Wire)

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has blamed infected staff for bringing the Covid virus into care homes, which saw thousands of deaths of elderly residents during the pandemic.

In his diary of the coronavirus pandemic, serialised in the Daily Mail, Mr Hancock insisted that only a small proportion of cases – as few as 1.2 per cent – were caused by his decision to discharge patients from hospital without testing.

And he accused some care home bosses of “unscrupulously” using workers infected with the virus, in behaviour which he blasted as “scandalous”.

The former minister – who quit after breaching social distancing guidelines in an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo and has recently starred on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! – said that he warned cabinet two months before the first Covid lockdown that deaths in the UK could reach 820,000.

But he said that the reaction of cabinet colleagues was “somewhat ‘shrug shrug’” and claimed that then prime minister Boris Johnson told him when first warned about the novel virus in China on 7 January 2020: “You keep an eye on it. It will probably go away.”

Mr Hancock claimed that Mr Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings delayed the government’s response to coronavirus because he thought it was “a distraction from our official withdrawal from the EU” that month.

It was not until 24 February that Mr Cummings “finally turned his attention to coronavirus”, he said.

