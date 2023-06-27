Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that the UK was not properly prepared for the Covid pandemic – insisting that the government’s attitude was “completely wrong”.

Speaking at the Covid inquiry, the senior Tory MP said the underlying “doctrine” of the government was that it “would not be possible to stop a pandemic”.

Mr Hancock said the focus had been on dealing with the consequences a pandemic rather stopping one – revealing that planning revolved around finding “enough body bags” and burial sites.

“The attitude the doctrine of the UK was to plan for the consequences of a disaster – can we buy enough body bags, where are we going to bury the dead. And that was completely wrong,” he said.

Mr Hancock also apologised directly to the families of Covid victims – dramatically turning to address the bereaved in the public seating area.

“I’m profoundly sorry for each death that has occurred,” he told them. “In understand why for some it will be hard to take that apology from me – I understand that. I get it. But it is honest and heartfelt.”

Mr Hancock said a “flawed doctrine” in place before Covid struck in early 2020 meant that government failed to put enough resources into testing and contact tracing to prevent the spread of any virus.

“Large scale testing did not exist, and large-scale contact tracing did not exist, because it was assumed that as soon as there was community transmission it wouldn’t be possible to stop the spread, and therefore what’s the point in contact tracing. That was completely wrong,” he told the inquiry.

He added: “Central to pandemic planning need to be how do you stop the disaster happening in the first place, how to you supress the virus.”

Matt Hancock was confronted by families as he arrived at UK Covid-19 Inquiry (PA)

In written evidence Mr Hancock told the inquiry that he was advised when he came into the role of health secretary in July 2018 that the UK was “a world leader” in preparations for a pandemic.

“Whilst this may have been a heartfelt belief, it did not turn out to be the case when faced with what became known as Covid-19. Once we understood the threat from the disease, the lack of concrete preparedness plans became clear.”

Speaking at the inquiry on Tuesday, he said the advice was based on a very positive assessment of the UK’s readiness by the World Health Organisation [WHO].

“When you’re assured by the leading global authority that the UK is the best prepared in the world, that is quite a significant reassurance”, said Mr Hancock. “That turned out to be wrong.”

Lorelei King, whose husband died from Covid, protests as Matt Hancock arrives (PA)

Challenged on why he did not enforce changes at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), Mr Hancock pointed the finger at civil servants, telling the inquiry’s lawyer: “There was no recommendation to resolve those problems.”

The ex-health secretary said he was told by officials that the UK had significant plans in place for protective personal equipment (PPE). “The problem was it was extremely hard to get it our fast enough when the crisis hit,” he said.

On testing, he said: “We developed a test in the first few days after the genetic code of Covid-19 was published. The problem was there was no plan in place to scale testing that … we could execute.”

Mr Hancock also said he had “pushed hard” on the lack of domestic vaccine manufacturing before Covid hit. “I thought in a pandemic scenario … it would be hard to get hold of vaccine doses if they were physically manufactured overseas no matter what our contracts said,” he told the inquiry.

On the period between July 2018 and Covid’s arrival in early 2020, he added: “In hindsight wish I’d spent that short period of time … changing that entire attitude about how we respond to a pandemic.”

Prior to Tuesday morning’s hearing, members of the Covid bereaved told the BBC that they found it ironic that police officers were on hand to protect Mr Hancock “when he didn’t protect our loved ones”.

Lorelei King, 69, showed Mr Hancock posters as he arrived for the hearing. One howed her husband Vincent Marzello, who died in a care home in March 2020 at the age of 72, pictured with Mr Hancock. “You shook my husband’s hand for your photo op,” the poster was captioned.