Boris Johnson is still facing questions over Matt Hancock’s conduct as health secretary following the former minister’s decision to step down last week over an office affair.
Days after Mr Hancock’s resignation, it remains unclear whether the appointment of his aide Gina Coladangelo was above board, how CCTV footage of the affair was leaked, and whether the former minister had broken email rules in his role.
There are also questions over why Mr Johnson declined to sack his health secretary on Friday after a day of confusion over what role the prime minister played in the resignation.
Mr Johnson appeared to suggest that he had convinced Mr Hancock to step down on Monday but Downing Street later admitted that he had merely accepted the resignation and had not convinced the former minister to leave his role.
Meanwhile, Labour has called for reform of the system for appointing non-executive directors (NEDs) to government departments, with the party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner warning that the current rules are “unfit for purpose” and need “a radical overhaul”.
