Michael Gove claims government’s 300,000 housebuilding target was always optional

"We haven't dropped the 300,000 target," he said. "It's a conclusion that people have drawn erroneously, if I can put it politely."
Asked about reports that ministers are changing the target so that it is no longer mandatory, he said: "It never was. The 300,000 target remains as it always has been."
Mr Gove however conceded that the government was making "specific changes" to the National Planning Policy Framework that would alter the way the local plans are drawn up.
Under these changes, the way the national ambition for 300,000 homes is translated into local housing targets would give individual councils more more room for manoeuvre. Critics say it will result in fewer homes being built.
A report by the Commons housing committee published earlier this month said these plans would make it "impossible to achieve" the 300,000 ambition nationally.
But Mr Gove on Monday said he was "confident we're on a trajectory to reach that 300,000 target".
The housing secretary also used his speech in King’s Cross to accuse Labour of wanting to concrete over the countryside after the opposition announced earlier this year that it wanted build more housing on greenbelt.
But Lisa Nandy, Labour's shadow housing secretary, said: "It takes some serious brass neck for the Tories to make yet more promises when the housing crisis has gone from bad to worse on their watch."
Polly Neate, chief executive of the housing charity Shelter, describe the speech as "a real mixed bag".
"We need proper investment to build much-needed genuinely affordable homes, not more piecemeal reform," she said.
“Converting takeaways and shops into homes and restricting building to city centres won’t help. It could risk creating poor quality, unsafe homes that cause more harm than good.
“When we are losing more social housing than we build, the government must work with councils to deliver the quality homes local communities across the country need. The Secretary of State clearly agrees these homes are essential, so the government should put its money where its mouth is and get on with building a new generation of social homes.”
Speaking during a visit to the West Midlands on Monday Rishi Sunak said the government was "making good progress" towards the 300,000 target.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
"Actually if you look at what has happened over the past few years, we have seen some of the biggest years for new housing supply that we've seen in decades and in the last year that we have figures for, the highest number of first-time buyers in over 20 years," he said.
"We are making progress, I'm proud of that progress and we're not stopping there. But we've got to do it in the right way, I don't want to concrete over the countryside, that's something that is very special about Britain.
"I also don't want to ride roughshod over the views of communities and their representatives. We want to build in the right places - that's more brownfield, expanding upwards and outwards, densifying our inner cities.
"These are practical ways to continue delivering homes. Our record on this is fantastic, 2.2 million homes since 2010, but we're not stopping there."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies