Michael Gove says he is quitting frontline politics and won’t return to government

Ex-levelling-up secretary warns Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’ with plans for government

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Saturday 20 August 2022 09:58
Comments
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss for PM

Michael Gove has said he is quitting frontline politics, bringing an end to a varied Cabinet career.

The former Levelling-up Secretary used an op-ed in the Times newspaper to endorse Rishi Sunak for next prime minister and warned Liz Truss's plans for the country were a "holiday from reality".

"I make my case from my heart too. I do not expect to be in government again," Mr Gove wrote.

“But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the cabinet under three prime ministers.”

Mr Gove's ministerial career was brought to an abrupt end by Boris Johnson last month when he was summarily sacked during attempts to get the prime minister to leave office.

He was replaced in his role of Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities by Greg Clark.

Mr Gove had won plaudits for his performance in the job from some quarters, addressing the cladding scandal and pushing through reforms the private rented sector.

But his legacy at other departments is more controversial. As Education Secretary from 2010-14 he became teachers' public enemy number one, pushing through controversial reforms such as free schools and overseeing changes to the curriculum.

He was also responsible for cutting planned improvements to the school estate, and faced votes of no-confidence from across the profession.

Serving as Justice Secretary Mr Gove won praise for scrapping policies introduced by his predecessor Chris Grayling, such as court fees and limits on books for prisoners.

He also won some admirers as environment secretary, working under a brief to burnish the Tories' credentials on animals welfare.

Mr Gove twice launched failed leadership bids to head the Conservative party, coming third on both occasions in 2016 and 2019.

A prominent figure during the Brexit referendum and a leader of Vote Leave alongside Boris Johnson, Mr Gove was criticised in David Cameron's memoir as "mendacious" and "disloyal".

