Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove has insisted that he will stand again at the next general election, as a number of his colleagues announce they will resign amid fears of electoral wipeout at the ballot box.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid and rising star Dehenna Davison have both announced in the past week that they will not contest the next election, as some Conservative MPs publicly admit to bracing for a return to opposition once the public has their say.

With Rishi Sunak’s party still languishing close to 20 points behind Labour in the polls, these fears were compounded on Friday in his first by-election test, which saw the Conservatives suffer their worst result in Chester since 1832.

Rumours were sparked by Liberal Democrat activists in his Surry Heath constituency on Friday that Mr Gove could follow suit by announcing his own intention to step down in a speech to local Conservatives.

But appearing on Times Radio on Friday evening, the cabinet minister confirmed that he intends to stand at the next election – drawing laughter from former colleague and host Ed Vaizey as he described wanting to remain an MP as he is “addicted to public service”.

And Mr Gove rejected the charge that the slew of departing Tory MPs shows that the party is “basically collapsing”, saying: “No ... the great thing is that there is a generation of new Conservative MPs who are doing fantastically.”

He added: “Sometimes really talented people stand down even when the Conservative Party is on the brink of a landslide victory, as you did in 2019. So I don’t think you can extrapolate too much.”

Mr Gove instead argued that “there’s an individual reason” in the case of each of the Tory MPs’ departures, with Ms Davison opting not to stand again partly “because she’s devoted most of her life to politics and she’s not yet 30 ... I know she wants to have a breather”.

Michael Gove denied that it was ‘obvious’ he was standing down at the next national ballot (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Appearing on what was former Tory culture secretary Mr Vaizey’s first hosting slot on Times Radio, Mr Gove discussed turning down a presenting slot on the radio channel himself after Mr Sunak reinstated him as a government minister, having been overlooked by Liz Truss during her historically short tenure in No 10.

“I had already been discussing with the great Times Radio team what I would do, and I got a telephone call asking me to come into No 10 Downing Street to see the prime minister,” he said.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 1 December 2022 Deer stags clash antlers as the rutting season continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 30 November 2022 Protesters march along Euston Road near Kings Cross Station, as members of the University and College Union take part in a 24-hour strike related to an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2022 Workers place lights onto the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 November 2022 Morag, the six week old Southern white rhino calf, in her yard after she was weighed at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 27 November 2022 A tribute to the late Doddie Weir on the big screen ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester. Scottish rugby international Doddie Weir died on Saturday at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2016 PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2022 A bike tour rides along Regent Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2022 A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London Reuters UK news in pictures 24 November 2022 Teachers on the picket line outside Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh in a protest over pay. Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have walked out in the first national strike over pay for almost 40 years, with the action by teachers expected to close the majority of schools across Scotland PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2022 The Redcar Blast Furnace, Casting Houses, the Dust Catcher and Charge Conveyors, at the former steelworks site which have dominated the Teesside skyline for over four decades, are brought down by controlled explosion PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, walks with King Charles III as they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2022 Ocean Rebellion activists demonstrate by vomiting fake oil and causing a fire during a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), central London, which coincides with a wider series of actions focussed on cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2022 The sun rises over Bristol Harbourside as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on a cold, but sunny morning across the south west PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2022 Sparks fly as a blacksmith forges steel on an anvil at the National Trust's Finch Foundry in Oakhampton, Devon to mark St Clement's Day, the patron saint for blacksmiths PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2022 Kevin Sinfield on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from to York to Bradford. The former Leeds captain is set to complete seven ultra-marathons in as many days in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease, finishing by running into Old Trafford at half-time of the Rugby League World Cup tournament’s finale on 19 November PA UK news in pictures 17 November 2022 Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to deliver his autumn statement PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2022 Emma Woolf, great niece of British author Virginia Woolf, and her son Ludovic sit next to a new bronze statue of Woolf, unveiled in Richmond, London Reuters UK news in pictures 15 November 2022 Lesley Sutcliffe shelters from the rain next to a life-sized replica of the innermost coffin of King Tutankhamun by artist Amanda Stoner as it goes on display inside a traditional red telephone box which has been converted into a museum, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2022 Members of the hospitality sector demonstrate outside parliament in London. The head of the Confederation of British Industry is urging the UK government to relax immigration rules to help British companies with severe staff shortages, ahead of the chancellors autumn statement EPA UK news in pictures 13 November 2022 England celebrate winning the men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia AAP Image/Reuters UK news in pictures 12 November 2022 The City of London Pride Group take part in the parade during the Lord Mayor's Show PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2022 City workers attend a Remembrance Day ceremony at Lloyd's of London, in the City of London, to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War PA UK news in pictures 10 November 2022 A grey heron lands on the river Dodder in Dublin on a sunny autumn morning PA UK news in pictures 9 November 2022 Australia and Spain play during the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup group A match at the Copper Box Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 8 November 2022 A migrant attempting to communicate with journalists is pinned against a fence by members of staff, before being taken out of view, at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility, located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent PA UK news in pictures 7 November 2022 Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of a protester who has climbed a gantry on the M25 between junctions six and seven in Surrey, leading to the closure of the motorway PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2022 A grey seal with its pup, at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in north Lincolnshire, where they come every year in late October, November and December to give birth to their pups near the sand dunes, the wildlife spectacle attracts visitors from across the UK PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2022 Demonstrators with placards calling for a General Election march near the Houses of Parliament AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 4 November 2022 A peacock is seen in the early winter sunshine in the Dutch Gardens in Holland Park AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 3 November 2022 Florence Kasumba, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and Lupita Nyong’o attend the European Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London Getty UK news in pictures 2 November 2022 A red squirrel gathers nuts in Pitlochry, Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 1 November 2022 England’s Tara-Jane Stanley scores their side’s seventh try against Brazil during the Women’s Rugby League World Cup group A match at Headingley Stadium, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 31 October 2022 GB’s James Hall competes during the men’s parallel bars qualification at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2022 People dressed in Halloween costumes paddle board along the river Avon in Christchurch, Dorset PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2022 Members of the public take pictures as police officers remove activists from a road during a “Just Stop Oil” protest, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 October 2022 A cosplayer attends the MCM Comic Con London 2022 at the ExCel Centre in London Reuters UK news in pictures 27 October 2022 98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan, whose story is among those featured on the giant poppy wall, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal, at Hay's Galleria in central London PA UK news in pictures 26 October 2022 A meerkat explores a pumpkin in the enclosure at Wild Place, Bristol, where some of the animals are having pumpkin treats as part of their environmental enrichment PA UK news in pictures 25 October 2022 King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2022 Rishi Sunak celebrates with Tory MPs outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters after becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party Reuters UK news in pictures 23 October 2022 The Green Man at October Plenty, Borough Market's annual Autumn Harvest festival, in London, which returns for the first time post pandemic PA UK news in pictures 21 October 2022 Sculptor Peter McKenna puts the finishing touches to a pumpkin that will form part of the ‘Planet A’ Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail in the West Yorkshire town PA UK news in pictures 20 October 2022 Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London to announce her resignation AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 19 October 2022 Salmon leap up Stainforth Force on the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales as they swim upriver to their spawning grounds during the annual Salmon migration PA UK news in pictures 18 October 2022 Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group PA UK news in pictures 17 October 2022 Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife PA UK news in pictures 16 October 2022 A protester holds a placard during a march into central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 October 2022 A member of the public drags an activist who is blocking the road during a "Just Stop Oil" protest, in London, Britain REUTERS UK news in pictures 14 October 2022 Germany’s Women’s double skulls during day one of the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals at Saundersfoot beach, Pembrokeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 October 2022 Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday PA UK news in pictures 12 October 2022 Motorists in Coventry pass trees showing autumnal colour PA

Mr Gove said he felt he had “unfinished business” in resuming his role as levelling up secretary, having been fired by Boris Johnson after privately advising the outgoing PM to resign during the collapse of his government.

He described being “very privileged to have served under four prime ministers”, adding in a remark underscoring the unprecedented political disarray of recent months: “This would have obviously made me unique in Victorian times but nowadays it’s something that almost any cabinet minister can say.”

Mr Gove said he had got along well with Ms Truss “for a lot of the time” they had been in parliament together but the pair “did not always see eye-to-eye on every issue slightly later in her career.”

Put to him that he had been sacked by three prime ministers, Mr Gove said that he “deserved it” under Theresa May, who he said was “well within her rights” to fire him after launching his “own ill-fated leadership bid” in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Pressed on the rather more current matter of whether Matt Hancock should have the Tory whip reinstated after being suspended from the party over his appearance in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity while parliament was sitting, Mr Gove said he believed in “forgiveness”.