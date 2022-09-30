Watchdog to deliver verdict on budget next week after emergency No 10 meeting

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Treasury watchdog has brought forward its first report on Kwasi Kwarteng’s backfiring budget to next week, following an emergency meeting at No 10.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was barred from assessing last week’s tax-slashing package – which has triggered a financial and political crisis.

Following the meeting, the OBR said it will deliver “an initial forecast” next Friday on “economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the government’s policies”.

The announcement appeared to be a climbdown by Mr Kwarteng, the under-fire chancellor, who refused to allow the OBR to scrutinise his plans to cut taxes by £45bn and pile the cost onto government borrowing.

The gamble spooked the financial markets and created a “material risk” to the UK economy, the Bank of England said – as it was forced to unveil a £65bn rescue package.

Mr Kwarteng announced he would set out his plans to get a grip on borrowing and debt on 23 November, a two-month delay that alarmed investors further.

In a statement, the OBR said: “We discussed the economic and fiscal outlook, and the forecast we are preparing for the chancellor’s medium-term fiscal plan.

“We will deliver the first iteration of that forecast to the chancellor on Friday October 7 and will set out the full timetable up to November 23 next week.

“The forecast will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects, and the impact of the government’s policies.”

A Treasury readout made no mention of the forecast to come next Friday – instead pointing to having “discussed the process for the upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on 23 November.

“The prime minister and chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to the independent OBR and made clear that they value its scrutiny,” it said.

Treasury sources played down any suggestion of a further clash with the watchdog, but stressed it still sees the “full forecast” on 23 November as the key event.

Three members of the OBR’s budget responsibility committee, Richard Hughes, Andy King and David Miles CBE, attended the highly-unusual meeting in Downing Street.

It was arranged after a series of interviews failed to dampen the market panic – and increased Tory jitters after she insisted there would be no rethink.

“This is the right plan that we have set out,” the prime minister told BBC Radio Norfolk, saying: “Of course there will always be people who will oppose a particular measure. And it’s not necessarily easy. But we have to do it.”

In an excruciating exchange on BBC Radio Stoke, there were long silences when Ms Truss was asked about the soaring mortgage payments homeowners now face.

The Conservative-led Treasury select committee is still pushing for Mr Kwarteng to bring forward the 23 November statement by at least a month and to publish growth forecasts.