✕ Close Energy bill package will cost £60bn in first six months, says chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kwasi Kwarteng has cut stamp duty and axed the higher income tax in a mini-budget which Labour has called a “plan to reward the already wealthy”.

The chancellor revealed tens of billions in extra spending and tax cuts in plans to boost economic growth.

This also included scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses and a planned increase in corporation tax on big business profits.

The government dubbed the mini-budget as a “growth plan” as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis, recession, soaring inflation and climbing interest rates.

It has been criticsed by politicians, unions and charities, who said the richest in the country - rather than the poorest - would reap the benefits.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor said: “The chancellor has made clear who his priorities are today - not a plan for growth, a plan to reward the already wealthy.”

Meanwhile the Child Action Poverty Group said it was a statement “for the 1 per cent” which said “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”.